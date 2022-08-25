ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts reimbursed for PPE provided to childcare centers

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327eJl_0hVMLURI00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to clean and sanitize childcare centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ), a total of $60,066,850 was awarded to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for steps taken to keep child care centers open.

Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients

PPE such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes and bleach were provided to child care centers, emergency childcare programs that were able to remain open between January and December 2021.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA has reimbursed more than $1.2 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts for pandemic-related expenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

MSPCA rescues 48 more Beagles from Virginia

A partnership between the MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem has rescued 48 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia where they had been sold to research labs. In the evening of August 25, two vans full of beagles arrived in Salem.
SALEM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Ehrlich
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Emergency Management#Public Assistance#Nexstar Media Inc
msn.com

Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
msn.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 4 $100,000 prizes won Friday

At least four people in Massachusetts went home $100,000 richer Friday. Four Massachusetts State Lottery prizes, each worth $100,000, were won Friday. The lucky ticket-holders scored their prizes from three different games: “$100,000 Money Multiplier,” “Mass Cash” and “MILLIONS.”. From Boston to Western Massachusetts, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Pet owners warned after coyote attacks in Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCONCORD -- In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of suspected coyote attacks on dogs in Massachusetts. They happened in Sudbury, Wayland, and Concord. In some instances, those attacks were deadly. "[If you hear a coyote howling in the woods], at that point, if you have an animal outside you should go get it and bring it inside," suggests Concord Police Lt. Kevin MonahanMass Wildlife says coyotes can live in suburban, urban, and rural areas. It means anyone can run into one."Don't be intimidated by a coyote if they approach you. Try to scare them off...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy