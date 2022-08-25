Read full article on original website
PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus
Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original. Naughty Dog brings its latest tech, lessons learned, and gameplay philosophy to create the definitive edition of an already groundbreaking game.
RELATED PEOPLE
A New Mafia Game Is In Development
2K Games has confirmed a new entry in its Mafia series is in development at Hangar 13, the team that made Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. General manager Roman Hladík confirmed this in a blog post celebrating the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary. "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories," the developer said.
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Today's Wordle Answer (#436) - August 29, 2022
Let's face it: the Monday blues can't be cured by much. However, getting the Wordle answer correct is a solid start to making a Monday the best day that it can be. We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #436 on August 29. The answer today is a fairly common word that almost every player should know and know how to spell. For players that haven't started, though, they can check out our recommended list of starting words to give themselves an edge.
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Still Available At Amazon, Walmart, And More
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is still available at multiple major retailers. The console launched on Friday, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. It's a bit surprising that the console has remained in stock at most major retailers through the weekend, but we'd still recommend ordering ASAP if you're interested. There's no telling when it will sell out across the board, and it's unclear if Nintendo will continue to manufacture the console throughout the holiday season.
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
