Battle Creek, MI

Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
WWMT

3 hospitalized in Cass County car crash

LAGRANGE TWP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized in a car crash in LaGrange Township Saturday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 32-year-old Jordan Hanifan of Dowagiac was driving south on Daily...
WWMT

Man hospitalized after crashing boat into a pier

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man is seriously injured after crashing his boat into the Holland south pier Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The 25-foot Monterey boat was headed north on Lake Michigan when the 43-year-old driver turned...
WILX-TV

Jackson shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
WWMT

WMU student dies after hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. Previous Coverage: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue,...
WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
