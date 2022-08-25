Read full article on original website
WWMT
Person shot in face and killed at Kalamazoo liquor store, no suspect in custody
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police swarmed the Mills Street Market at the corner of Mills Street and Lake Street Monday night to investigate a murder. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen car killed after hitting power pole while being chased by officers, Kalamazoo police say. One person was shot in...
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
WWMT
Crash splits power pole in half, kills driver in stolen car during chase, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A driver behind the wheel of a stolen car was killed Monday after violently crashing into a power pole while being chased by police, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive. News...
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
One dead after stolen vehicle slams into pole
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle, reports say, when the vehicle crashed into a pole on Cork Street near Fulford. KDPS is asking people to avoid the area.
WWMT
3 hospitalized in Cass County car crash
LAGRANGE TWP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized in a car crash in LaGrange Township Saturday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 32-year-old Jordan Hanifan of Dowagiac was driving south on Daily...
Police identify man killed in Jackson shooting
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
WWMT
Man hospitalized after crashing boat into a pier
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man is seriously injured after crashing his boat into the Holland south pier Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The 25-foot Monterey boat was headed north on Lake Michigan when the 43-year-old driver turned...
Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing
The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.
Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with Holland pier
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
1 ‘seriously’ hurt in boat crash at Holland South Pier
One man was seriously injured after a boat crash on Lake Michigan in Park Township.
Meridian Twp. Police investigate fatal car crash
Meridian Township Police were called to a fatal car accident on Friday night.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
WWMT
WMU student dies after hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. Previous Coverage: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue,...
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
WWMT
One dead in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
WWMT
KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after a hit and run, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection at Howard Street, just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police had blocked off...
