Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County

A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO