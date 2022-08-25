ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County

By Rachel Estrada
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47A3yA_0hVMKnE000

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12glWp_0hVMKnE000
Major Susan Cotter, HCSO Patrol via Twitter

D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. Both occupants are felons. A large number of narcotics were seized along with a Draco.

Major Susan Cotter, Twitter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM

A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Also, an armed robber is on the loose and he has struck before

HOUSTON (CW39) It allegedly started off as a kidnapping but the suspect is now dead, shot by police. Meanwhile, an armed suspect is entering drug stores and demanding cash. Now Houston Police are searching for the armed bandit, and need your help finding the person. Check out this quick look...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ak 47#Draco#Guns#Firearms#Crime#Hcso#Nexstar Media Inc
KWTX

Suspect Wanted in Series of Robberies at Food Trucks

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at food trucks. The complainants were working at a food truck at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank when...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsTalk 940 AM

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case

Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
HOUSTON, TX
police1.com

Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty

PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer

Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy