Operation Football Game of the Week Preview: Valley View vs. Milton-Union
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – After a handful of close matchups in recent years, Valley View and Milton-Union football are set to clash again in a week 2 showdown Friday night.
The Bulldogs won last year 26-22, but the Spartans came out on top three straight times before that.
Both programs enter this contest 1-0.
Valley View opened its 2022 campaign with a 31-7 win over Springfield Shawnee. Milton-Union handed National Trail a 41-0 loss for its first victory of the year.
These two teams meet again in the Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Niswonger Field in Germantown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 1