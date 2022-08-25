ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

WPMI

Remembering the life of Mount Vernon Officer Ivan Lopez

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A heartbroken family and a community in mourning came together Saturday for a funeral mass for Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday in Summerdale when his police vehicle was struck at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WPMI

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Daphne seeking multi-million dollar Justice Center expansion

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growth continues to increase the need for public safety and plans are in place to build a new Justice Center in Daphne. Daphne city officials and the Chief of Police have been working on the multi-million dollar project, which would expand and replace the nearly 30-year-old building.
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Daphne voters voice concerns on special tax district

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tuesday, August 30th Daphne voters will decide if they want to increase taxes to help fund schools in a special election. If passed, it's expected to generate $1.1 million for the six schools in the Daphne feeder pattern. The Common Sense Campaign Tea Party Group...
DAPHNE, AL

