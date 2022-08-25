Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
cbs19news
UVA shows signs of establishing long sought after run game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As if Virginia returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong and an All-ACC receiving corps was not enough to keep Richmond head coach Russ Huesman and his defensive staff at night, there is still a lot to be seen of Tony Elliott's new offense. "Been hard for our...
cbs19news
Pen Park tennis courts closing for stripe repainting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two of the tennis courts at Pen Park will be closed on Tuesday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says courts three and four will be closed to repaint pickle ball stripes. The courts will reopen once the paint has cured. Anyone with questions...
cbs19news
Great expectations don't weigh down UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With every new season comes a new set of expectations, and the same goes for a new coaching staff, meaning Tony Elliott's team has a lot of weight heading into week one. Despite this though Elliott says he never set a specific expectation for his...
cbs19news
Transfer Jack Camper adds much needed depth to defensive line
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--After spending the last four seasons at Michigan State, defensive end Jack Camper is back in his home state, and ready to add some much needed depth to the D-line. While that may sound like a thankless job it's not, Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski have both said one of their biggest takeaways from camp is the new depth on defense.
cbs19news
Virginia dominates FDU in a shutout victory
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia women's soccer dominated FDU in a 5-0 shutout. Today's victory came with the help of Haley Hopkins who got a hat trick early in the first half. It started with a penalty kick in the sixth minute before Alexa Spaanstra and Hopkins would connect twice over the next eight minutes.
cbs19news
IX Park hosts first-ever puzzle hunt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There was an exciting event at the IX Art Park on Saturday afternoon as it hosted its first-ever puzzle hunt. There were clues hidden throughout downtown Charlottesville and the park itself. Couples, families, and everyone had multiple intricate puzzles to try to solve on Saturday...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
Where to eat, play and stay in Staunton, Virginia
About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay. 🏨 Where to stay1. Cozy Country Home (Airbnb)Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.Rate: $179+ per nightLocation: Swoope Photo: courtesy of Airbnb Photo: courtesy of Airbnb2. Gibson's WarehouseLocated in the...
Descendants of the enslaved find connections at grave site
The Charlottesville officials believe there are at least 43 enslaved people buried at Pen Park in unmarked graves. The graves are adjacent to a cemetery belonging to the Gilmer family, which owned a tobacco plantation on the land where the city-owned park and golf course are today.
cbs19news
RAM needs volunteers for the Fishersville free health care clinic
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering accessible, quality dental, vision, and medical care to those in need. It is in need of volunteers in the fields of medical, dental, and vision as well as general support staff for their Nov....
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street NW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
NBC 29 News
Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW. Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit. No injuries have been reported. The Charlottesville Police Department is...
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
cbs19news
Police investigating Sunday shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday morning. Officers responded to the incident on the 200 block of Ninth Street NW around 3:25 a.m. Witnesses told officers they heard multiple shots being fired and a vehicle being hit. At...
