Spartanburg, SC

Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill

By Scott Den Herder
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville’s Restaurant Week, the SC Softshell Soccotash Crab with Bangalore sauce.

Succotash is a vegetable dish consisting primarily of sweet corn with lima beans or other legumes. Several other ingredients can be included, like onions, potatoes, turnips, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Restaurants hope Restaurant Week draws in new customers, boosts business

For this dish at the Steakhouse Grill, Chef Massa uses roasted corn, lima beans, poblano peppers, bell peppers and onions. These ingredients are combined on the stove, and then drizzled with a “Bangalore” sauce when serving.

“Nutritionally, the beans mixed with the grains with the corn gives you all of your amino acids that you need. So it’s actually a complete protein, which is great for, you know, especially back for indigenous people. If they didn’t have protein or meat all the times, you would be able to get all your nutrients you need from that,” said Chef Massa.

THE LIST: Greenville eateries participating Restaurant Week (Aug. 18 to 28)

“I think a lot of food starts like that. It’s what does your body need? And then it kind of evolves into something more,” he said.

The real twist on this dish comes with the addition of the Bangalore sauce, a South Asian-inspired sauce created by Chef Massa.

Bangalore Sauce Makes about 2 cups
Shallots 1 Cup
Jalapenos 1/2 Cup, remove seeds
Soy Sauce 1 Cup
Cilantro 1/2 Cup
Lime Juice 1/4 Cup
Rice Wine Vinegar 1/4 Cup
Brown Sugar 1/2 Cup
Garlic 2 Tbsp

Dice shallots, garlic, cilantro, and jalapenos. Dissolve brown sugar and add lime juice, vinegar and soy sauce.

Store at room temperature.

CityRange has been in Greenville for the past 25 years; they have had a Spartanburg location for the past 17 years, according to Owner Cory Wilk.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPA 7News

Clements reflects on Daytona win

Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

