Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville’s Restaurant Week, the SC Softshell Soccotash Crab with Bangalore sauce.

Succotash is a vegetable dish consisting primarily of sweet corn with lima beans or other legumes. Several other ingredients can be included, like onions, potatoes, turnips, tomatoes and bell peppers.

For this dish at the Steakhouse Grill, Chef Massa uses roasted corn, lima beans, poblano peppers, bell peppers and onions. These ingredients are combined on the stove, and then drizzled with a “Bangalore” sauce when serving.

“Nutritionally, the beans mixed with the grains with the corn gives you all of your amino acids that you need. So it’s actually a complete protein, which is great for, you know, especially back for indigenous people. If they didn’t have protein or meat all the times, you would be able to get all your nutrients you need from that,” said Chef Massa.

“I think a lot of food starts like that. It’s what does your body need? And then it kind of evolves into something more,” he said.

The real twist on this dish comes with the addition of the Bangalore sauce, a South Asian-inspired sauce created by Chef Massa.

Bangalore Sauce Makes about 2 cups Shallots 1 Cup Jalapenos 1/2 Cup, remove seeds Soy Sauce 1 Cup Cilantro 1/2 Cup Lime Juice 1/4 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar 1/2 Cup Garlic 2 Tbsp

Dice shallots, garlic, cilantro, and jalapenos. Dissolve brown sugar and add lime juice, vinegar and soy sauce.

Store at room temperature.

CityRange has been in Greenville for the past 25 years; they have had a Spartanburg location for the past 17 years, according to Owner Cory Wilk.

