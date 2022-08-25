Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Williamsport Welcomes the World festival kicks off
Williamsport has welcomed the world to central Pennsylvania for the past two weeks. Now, the city is hosting a street festival to celebrate the Little League World Series. There were no Little League games on Friday, but fans are still finding ways to have fun. Many stopped by a popular event — Williamsport Welcomes the World.
Babies presented with baseball hats and uniforms
Williamsport, Pa. — To celebrate babies born during the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, UPMC presented families of newborns with hand-knitted baseball caps and UPMC uniforms. The hats were created by the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall. Special guests Dugout, Little League’s official mascot, joined Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, to meet the newest players joining the team and take pictures with the families. Family members also received baseballs and softballs donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints as a keepsake.
therecord-online.com
Fausey part of local race contingent at upcoming Regatta
LOCKPORT, PA – It’s not hard to determine what brought local powerboat racer Aaron Fausey to his passion. Fausey was born and raised in Lockport Heights and therefore spent his early years with a birds-eye view of the annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta and its three days of racing just below his house.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18
Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain golf falls to Altoona
ALTOONA, PA – The Central Mountain golf team suffered its first loss of the year against Altoona at Park Hills Golf Course on Monday, the Mountain Lions winning 407 to 437. The team played 6 golfers and the top 5 counted towards the team score. The conditions were tough on this very warm afternoon.
therecord-online.com
Backyard Gardening
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners have been writing articles for the Backyard Gardening column in The Record for more than two years, and we’ve covered a lot of topics, from African violets to zinnias. This week our focus is a little different. We will soon be recruiting a new...
therecord-online.com
Joyce Lundy
Joyce Lundy of Laurel Run Road and South Jones Street, and a resident of Susque-View for over 4 years, was called home to her Lord on Aug 24, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born January 31, 1929 in Shamokin, PA to the late Fred and Evelyn Troxell, and was a 1947 graduate of Shamokin High School. On December 18, 1948 in Shamokin she married Gene Lundy, and they shared 62 years together until his death in 2011.
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Juliann C. Thorson
Juliann C. Thorson, 95, of Renovo passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Bucktail Medical Center. Juliann was born in Renovo, PA on December 4, 1926, daughter of the late Leone and Marianna (Brunetti) Leoni. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years Clifford, daughter MaryRuth,...
clearpublicist.com
Yoga studio opens in downtown Milton | Small business
MILTON — Increase. Adapt. Stream. Which is the motto of Salamander Wellness Yoga Studio at 126 S. Front St., Milton, which owner Emma Downey had to reside by in her journey to open up the 2,000-sq.-foot studio on Aug. 5. Two weeks immediately after closing on the assets in...
therecord-online.com
Down River
The summer of 2022 will go down as one a band of 14-year-old Clinton County boys will never forgot. 13 of them straggled off a bus in the WalMart parking lot this past Monday afternoon, ending six weeks or so pretty much on the road. We’re talking about the Keystone Junior League baseball team, back home as US runners-up after zigzagging over the northeast quadrant of the United States since sometime back in July.
therecord-online.com
The Villages
This week finds us in the western end of the county at Cook’s Run. Cook’s Run was settled at some point during or after the Revolutionary War, the date was a bit fuzzy in old records. What is for sure is that it was settled by a man named James McGinley who had originally named the area McGinley’s Bottom (it is okay to laugh at this one, I chuckled when I first read it, too). At the time, this was Pine Creek Township of Northumberland County prior to all of the cutting and chopping of counties in the 1830s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecord-online.com
Alexander J. Stoddart
Alexander J. Stoddart, 77, of Third Street, Lock Haven passed away at home on August 19, 2022. He was born October 25, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Alexander Stoddart and Theresa Conlin Stoddart. Both of his parents were born in Scotland and immigrated to the US in 1923. He moved...
therecord-online.com
Elk cam back for another season
HARRISBURG, PA – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
therecord-online.com
The business of volunteer fire companies has become harder to sustain. Can collaboration help?
BENNER TOWNSHIP, PA — Volunteer fire companies face many common stressors in funding and staffing. Is there strength in numbers if some choose to tackle the issues together?. That’s a central question five fire companies in Centre County’s Nittany Valley Region are asking, as they plan on participating in an upcoming pro-bono study by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Heimbach Claims Second Win In A Row At Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Blane Heimbach wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night‘s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial. Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his...
Williamsport clothing closet helps newly released prison inmates start anew
Release from prison often brings with it a chance for a new start at life, but also means entering a new world with nothing but the clothes on your back. This is the reality for many of the men and women who enter the Transitional Living Centers in Williamsport. “People do come in with just the clothes on their back,” said Cleveland Way, program director of the Bethesda house, TLC’s...
therecord-online.com
DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest
HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
Comments / 0