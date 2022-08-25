Read full article on original website
Making It Easier to Find Affordable Housing in Texas and North Carolina
(BPT) - Finding an affordable rental home that accepts a voucher in Texas and North Carolina communities may get easier, thanks to Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae’s new initiative, Expanded Housing Choice (EHC), seeks to expand the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Renters often struggle to find affordable rental housing that accepts a voucher in their communities.
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
