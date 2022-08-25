Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
krcgtv.com
Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge
BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
krcgtv.com
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research Park Drive. The city tweeted that crews were headed out to make repairs. Anyone who needs to...
krcgtv.com
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a 17,000 grant
Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
krcgtv.com
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
krcgtv.com
Moberly man charged with exposing self to juveniles in Columbia
A Moberly man is accused of exposing himself to several juveniles in Columbia. Starting at 3:54 pm on August 25, Columbia police got three reports that a man was exposing himself. The incidents were in the 200 block of Park DeVille Drive, the 4500 block of Bethel Street, and the...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City disc golf course revamped, ready for flagship tournament
JEFFERSON CITY — As the sport of disc golf has exploded in popularity in the recent years, improvements were made to Jefferson City's disc golf course at Binder Park this summer to enhance player experience. Chris Neff with the Jefferson City Disc Golf Club said the project was focused...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri employees rally against changes to paid time off policies
COLUMBIA — Demonstrators at a union rally on the Mizzou campus showed their opposition Monday to proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s employee paid time off policies. University leaders said the proposed changes would make their job openings more competitive. University leaders held their fourth and...
krcgtv.com
High school volleyball highlights and scores, August 29
Helias, Jefferson City and Capital City amongst many high school volleyball teams in action Monday night.
krcgtv.com
High school girls tennis highlights and scores, August 29
Hickman topped Tolton, while Jefferson City beat Camdenton in girls tennis matches.
krcgtv.com
Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year
Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
krcgtv.com
Football Friday Night play of the week nominees for Week 1
NEW BLOOMFIELD — KRCG 13's Football Friday Night play of the week is back!. Check out our three nominees from Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. You can cast your vote by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook or Twitter pages. Voting is open until 10:00...
