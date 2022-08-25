ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge

BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers

The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research Park Drive. The city tweeted that crews were headed out to make repairs. Anyone who needs to...
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a 17,000 grant

Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Moberly man charged with exposing self to juveniles in Columbia

A Moberly man is accused of exposing himself to several juveniles in Columbia. Starting at 3:54 pm on August 25, Columbia police got three reports that a man was exposing himself. The incidents were in the 200 block of Park DeVille Drive, the 4500 block of Bethel Street, and the...
Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year

Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
Football Friday Night play of the week nominees for Week 1

NEW BLOOMFIELD — KRCG 13's Football Friday Night play of the week is back!. Check out our three nominees from Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. You can cast your vote by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook or Twitter pages. Voting is open until 10:00...
