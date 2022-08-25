ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Texas catalytic converter theft rings busted, police say

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) — Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.

On Wednesday, police in Pearland and other law enforcement agencies announced a large-scale, multi-agency investigation.

According to a source, police also took $840,000 in cash, five vehicles, and a forklift.

Police arrested five people between 39 and 59 years old after raiding three homes and three businesses.

The five people arrested were Henri Pham, 59, Le Quoc, 39, Timothy Ngo, 51, Tram Le, 48, and Tran Le, 45.

The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Alvin Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston all were a part of the investigation.

