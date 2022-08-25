Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree suspect was arrested after tip from 'somebody close' to assailant, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit mayor said it was an individual close to the shooter that was allegedly targeting victims randomly on Sunday that helped police arrest him and end threats of an active shooter on the city's west side. Mike Duggan and Chief James White said "somebody close"...
Detroit police provide update after shooting spree that killed 3, injured 1
Detroit police say the suspect in a deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning is in custody. The search for the suspect left a west side neighborhood on edge for hours.
Detroit News
How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect
Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
Man shoots victim multiple times, killing him, after "brief discussion" at Detroit home
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man after the two had a short conversation in Detroit on Thursday, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
Man suspected of killing 3 'terrorized' Detroit, chief says
DETROIT — (AP) — A 19-year-old man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets over roughly two hours may have been emboldened when he didn't encounter police after the first shooting, the mayor said Monday. The victims included a single mother of five children who was...
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster mom's BAC was 3-times legal limit in crash that killed her 3-year-old, police say
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Inkster mom who is accused of driving drunk in a tragic crash that killed her 3-year-old was arraigned on charges on Monday where it was revealed that her BAC was more than three times the legal limit. Shelby Ellis, 29, was charged with...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting victims in shooting spree identified
Myha Lee – sat down with FOX 2 after going to identify her son’s remains at the Wayne County Morgue. That's when she says, reality set in.
spectrumnews1.com
Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man who shot at restaurant worker behind bulletproof glass
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information about a man who shot at a restaurant worker after claiming his order was wrong. On Aug. 13, a male suspect shot at a 42-year-old female Hollywood Coney Island employee working behind bulletproof glass at the counter, Detroit police said in a press release Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Tips wanted in case of missing 14-year-old Detroit boy who needs daily medication
Jaden Alexander was last seen at around 7 p.m. Friday. Aug. 26, at his home in the 8800 block of Mendota, in the area of Wyoming Ave. and Joy Rd. on the city’s west side.
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
Detroit News
Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired
Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired. The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.
