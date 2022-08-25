ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

After keeping dispatch going throughout the pandemic, Emergency Communications is set to upgrade tech using ARPA funding

LJWORLD

New fire chief sworn in for Lawrence, Douglas County

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s new fire chief was officially sworn in on Friday. As previously reported by the Journal-World, the new chief, Richard Llewellyn, relocated to Lawrence from Everett, Washington, where he served as the assistant chief of administration for the Everett Fire Department. As chief he will oversee the 156 LDCFM employees who work out of seven facilities, according to a press release from Lawrence’s City Manager, Craig Owens.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Remodeling work underway on first floor of Douglas County Courthouse

A remodeling project is underway on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse. The county announced Monday that work has commenced to house accounts payable, payroll and real estate employees with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office in one space — the area on the first floor of the courthouse previously occupied by the Douglas County Elections Office. Those employees have, until now, been working in different spaces on various floors of the courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Burdened homeowners

Thank you for the information provided in the Sunday Journal-World concerning the budgeting and financial operations of the Lawrence and Douglas County commissions. It’s difficult to accept automatic property tax increases based on market-driven real estate value increases which may never be realized, and the attempt to explain the process is appreciated.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day

The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Democratic Party selects Karen Willey to replace outgoing county commissioner

There will soon be a new member serving on the Douglas County Commission. Outgoing Douglas County Commissioner Shannon Portillo is leaving her seat Sept. 10, and she’ll be replaced by Karen Willey. Around 30 precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District voted Willey, a nonprofit consultant who has served on the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission, into the seat during a convention Sunday afternoon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Local leaders praise community-building skills of former Chamber leader Gary Toebben, who died at 74

Los Angeles is a long way away from eastern Nebraska, and miles may be one of the less meaningful measurements of that distance. That thought crossed the mind of Lawrence resident Larry McElwain when he was in L.A. in 2018 for the retirement reception of Gary Toebben, a small-town eastern Nebraska native who years earlier had served as the president of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Toebben now was retiring as the leader of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 28, 2022

Janette Aline Salisbury, 48, Lawrence, and Shawn Eric Franklin, 48, Lawrence. Regan Leah McAlister, 47, Lawrence, and Adam Kofi Vormawor, 48, Lawrence. Michael David McDaniel, 69, Gladstone, Mo., and Sherry Fortenberry Paterra, 72, Gladstone, Mo. Ashley Ann VanLandingham, 37, Lawrence, and Tanner Eugene Kilmer, 30, Lawrence. Jesslyn Marie Jenkins, 26,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

PHOTOS: Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships

Musicians and fans alike gathered at South Park in Lawrence on Sunday for the 41st Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has been replaced with Facebook Comments. There is no longer a separate username and password login step. If you are already signed into Facebook within your browser, you will be able to comment. If you do not have a Facebook account and do not wish to create one, you will not be able to comment on stories.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board to interview 4 candidates to fill vacant seat as part of special meeting

The Lawrence school board will have a special meeting Tuesday to interview four candidates to fill a vacant board seat. As part of its regular meeting last week, the board selected the four candidates from 13 applications that the board received to fill the seat of former board member Andrew Nussbaum, who resigned less than seven months after being sworn in. As part of the public meeting Tuesday, each candidate will have a 10-minute interview before the board makes its ultimate selection.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Therapy team at LMH puts injured athlete on the road to recovery

During summer break, you might expect to find high school students taking it easy. Not Topeka High quarterback Peyton Wheat. His main focus has been getting healthy after suffering a shoulder injury in a game last year. “When I got tackled, I landed on my shoulder and dislocated it,” he...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Haskell Indian Art Market returns for first time since 2019

The Haskell Indian Art Market is set to return for the first time since 2019. The popular market, which sells Native American arts and crafts, is back this year after a coronavirus hiatus. The market will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Haskell Pow Wow Grounds, 2535 West Perimeter Road.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Carroll Johnson

No formal services are planned for Carroll F. Johnson, 81, Lawrence. Carroll passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

