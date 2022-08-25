After keeping dispatch going throughout the pandemic, Emergency Communications is set to upgrade tech using ARPA funding

Read full article on original website
New fire chief sworn in for Lawrence, Douglas County
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s new fire chief was officially sworn in on Friday. As previously reported by the Journal-World, the new chief, Richard Llewellyn, relocated to Lawrence from Everett, Washington, where he served as the assistant chief of administration for the Everett Fire Department. As chief he will oversee the 156 LDCFM employees who work out of seven facilities, according to a press release from Lawrence’s City Manager, Craig Owens.
Remodeling work underway on first floor of Douglas County Courthouse
A remodeling project is underway on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse. The county announced Monday that work has commenced to house accounts payable, payroll and real estate employees with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office in one space — the area on the first floor of the courthouse previously occupied by the Douglas County Elections Office. Those employees have, until now, been working in different spaces on various floors of the courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
Letter to the editor: Burdened homeowners
Thank you for the information provided in the Sunday Journal-World concerning the budgeting and financial operations of the Lawrence and Douglas County commissions. It’s difficult to accept automatic property tax increases based on market-driven real estate value increases which may never be realized, and the attempt to explain the process is appreciated.
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KU, University of Chicago to team up on drug development research as part of $1.2 million grant
University of Kansas researchers are part of a $1.2 million grant to study a pressing issue in the world of drug development: Researchers know the cause of a particular disease, but they don’t know why certain human tissue won’t respond to drug therapies. Jingxin Wang, assistant professor of...
Oread hotel tax incentives remain with Lawrence developer Thomas Fritzel following sale
Though a Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, the tax incentives the City of Lawrence agreed to related to the hotel’s development will remain with Lawrence businessman Thomas Fritzel. As the Journal-World reported last week, Mission Hill Hospitality announced that it has completed a deal to...
Since 2002 Douglas County’s property tax rate has increased 70%; state’s other largest counties up 8%
Over the last two decades, Douglas County has experienced the largest increase in property tax rates of any urban county in Kansas, a review of statewide data has found. And the comparison is not close. Douglas County has seen its property tax rate increase 70% since 2002. The average increase...
Douglas County Democratic Party selects Karen Willey to replace outgoing county commissioner
There will soon be a new member serving on the Douglas County Commission. Outgoing Douglas County Commissioner Shannon Portillo is leaving her seat Sept. 10, and she’ll be replaced by Karen Willey. Around 30 precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District voted Willey, a nonprofit consultant who has served on the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission, into the seat during a convention Sunday afternoon.
Local leaders praise community-building skills of former Chamber leader Gary Toebben, who died at 74
Los Angeles is a long way away from eastern Nebraska, and miles may be one of the less meaningful measurements of that distance. That thought crossed the mind of Lawrence resident Larry McElwain when he was in L.A. in 2018 for the retirement reception of Gary Toebben, a small-town eastern Nebraska native who years earlier had served as the president of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Toebben now was retiring as the leader of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 28, 2022
Janette Aline Salisbury, 48, Lawrence, and Shawn Eric Franklin, 48, Lawrence. Regan Leah McAlister, 47, Lawrence, and Adam Kofi Vormawor, 48, Lawrence. Michael David McDaniel, 69, Gladstone, Mo., and Sherry Fortenberry Paterra, 72, Gladstone, Mo. Ashley Ann VanLandingham, 37, Lawrence, and Tanner Eugene Kilmer, 30, Lawrence. Jesslyn Marie Jenkins, 26,...
Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway
The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
PHOTOS: Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships
Musicians and fans alike gathered at South Park in Lawrence on Sunday for the 41st Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships.
Lawrence school board to interview 4 candidates to fill vacant seat as part of special meeting
The Lawrence school board will have a special meeting Tuesday to interview four candidates to fill a vacant board seat. As part of its regular meeting last week, the board selected the four candidates from 13 applications that the board received to fill the seat of former board member Andrew Nussbaum, who resigned less than seven months after being sworn in. As part of the public meeting Tuesday, each candidate will have a 10-minute interview before the board makes its ultimate selection.
Baldwin City and Eudora don’t plan to raise property tax rates for 2023, but tax bills aren’t likely to shrink
The governing bodies in Baldwin City and Eudora plan to either slightly decrease their property tax rates for 2023 or hold them steady, but residents’ tax bills are still likely to increase because of rising property values. Both of these Douglas County municipalities have published their 2023 budget proposals,...
Douglas County Commission candidate pleads no contest to lesser charges stemming from assault case, gets probation
A Lawrence man known for protesting mask mandates who is currently running for Douglas County Commission pleaded no contest Monday in Douglas County District Court to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a case in which he was originally charged with aggravated assault. Justin Paul Spiehs, 41, the Republican candidate for...
Kansas’ Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following assault charges; Tanaka Scott to miss 1 game
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Monday that wide receiver Trevor Wilson will remain suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon last week. Leipold, who was speaking with reporters for the first time since the incident, offered few other details on...
Therapy team at LMH puts injured athlete on the road to recovery
During summer break, you might expect to find high school students taking it easy. Not Topeka High quarterback Peyton Wheat. His main focus has been getting healthy after suffering a shoulder injury in a game last year. “When I got tackled, I landed on my shoulder and dislocated it,” he...
Haskell Indian Art Market returns for first time since 2019
The Haskell Indian Art Market is set to return for the first time since 2019. The popular market, which sells Native American arts and crafts, is back this year after a coronavirus hiatus. The market will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Haskell Pow Wow Grounds, 2535 West Perimeter Road.
Carroll Johnson
No formal services are planned for Carroll F. Johnson, 81, Lawrence. Carroll passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
