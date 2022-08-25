Read full article on original website
Company of Heroes 3 - Play Your Way
Company of Heroes 3 will be the biggest game ever in Franchise launch history. On release Company of Heroes 3 will feature two distinct singleplayer experiences, four unique factions for multiplayer and co-op skirmish, and new gameplay mechanics, all set in a stunning Mediterranean Theatre of war.
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content. Free tiers give access to the new Specialist Charlie Crawford, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. Completing Premium tiers unlocks Skins, BFC, Player Cards, Weapon Charms, Takedowns, and more.
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
A New Mafia Game Is In Development
2K Games has confirmed a new entry in its Mafia series is in development at Hangar 13, the team that made Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. General manager Roman Hladík confirmed this in a blog post celebrating the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary. "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories," the developer said.
The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained
Within the space of 2 and a bit games, and a tie-in comic, The Last of Us franchise covers quite a lot of ground. From its heartbreaking opening moments all the way through to Part 2’s epic tale of revenge, there’s a huge amount of twists and turns across its extensive timeline that spans well over 25 years.
