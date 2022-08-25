Read full article on original website
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
WALB 10
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal. Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
WALB 10
Healthcare Today: Horizons Community Solutions shares importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Screening for cancer means actually looking for cancer before symptoms appear, Early detection is key. To find out more information: https://bit.ly/3R9i7SJ.
WALB 10
Activist group promotes more access to healthcare in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Access to healthcare continues to be a big issue for rural communities in southwest Georgia. Events took place today in Stewart, Randolph, and Calhoun Counties to empower voters to share their voices at the ballot box. Kenisha Jones, Southwest Georgia’s Regional Director for Black Voters Matter,...
Black Voters Matter to host statewide rallies and pop-up health clinics for Medicaid expansion
ATLANTA — One local voting rights group is raising awareness for Medicaid expansion to support black families living in rural Georgia. Black Voters Matter will host several rallies and pop-up health clinics at five locations where rural hospitals have closed Sunday, August 28, 2022. As of 2021, in the...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are almost 12,000 children in foster care in the state of Georgia and not enough homes for all of them. WALB News 10 Investigates reported in July that many foster kids are staying temporarily in hotels. Now, the crisis is so bad in Lowndes County, that children in foster care there, may have to be moved to other regions.
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open
ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job. WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation. Here’s what he had to say. Harper is running against Democrat […]
Gov. Brian Kemp allocates $62M for homelessness, housing insecurity
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp said he’s allocating $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurities in the Peach State that were worsened by COVID-19. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” Kemp said in […]
WALB 10
Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Poverty among the elderly is more common than you think. That’s why Sumter County leaders worked to secure a grant that helps people over 50 get trained for new jobs. More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed...
WJCL
Georgia Department of Education reports school fights were up in 2021-2022 school year
Ga. — A Metro-Atlanta school district is seeing an increase in student fights just weeks into the new year. Clayton County School System Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley told parents fights are up over the last four weeks of schools. This goes along with data from the Georgia...
Albany Herald
Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal laid to rest
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Friends and family spent Saturday celebrating the life of former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal. Deal passed away from a hard-fought battle with breast cancer on Tuesday at the age of 80. During the service at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville, people who knew her...
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
WALB 10
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say
For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued to block access to affordable health coverage via Medicaid to almost 600,000 Georgians, Knetta Adkins with Georgians for a Healthy Future said Thursday. “And in that time, we have seen uninsured Georgia adults, parents and low-wage workers left disappointed over their inability to meaningfully participate in the […] The post Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
