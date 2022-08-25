ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown. Tyler police and firefighters have responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and train at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches recreation supervisor, Joy Palmer about the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
KLTV

City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you’re the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. Updated: Aug. 26,...
