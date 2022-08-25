Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KLTV
Man struck by train near downtown Tyler
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown. Tyler police and firefighters have responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and train at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches recreation supervisor, Joy Palmer about the...
KLTV
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
KLTV
City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
KLTV
Henderson County officials looking for man who exposed himself to woman
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help after an unidentified man attempted to assault a woman and exposed himself to another. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, after 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, an unidentified white male attempted to...
KLTV
Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought
Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you’re the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. Updated: Aug. 26,...
KLTV
112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week. It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last...
KLTV
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a rough summer for East Texas farmers, many of whom suffered up to a 50-percent loss in their normal yield. Now the concern for some farmers is how will that figure into inflation and crop losses long term. As Wood County farmer...
Comments / 0