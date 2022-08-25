Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Boy stabbed, seriously injured on the Custis Trail near Ballston
A boy who was running on the Custis Trail near Ballston was stabbed and seriously injured by an unknown assailant Saturday night. The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m., on the trail near the 4700 block of Washington Blvd. “At approximately 8:49 p.m. on August 27, police were dispatched to the...
Arlington County Police searching for suspect accused of stealing vehicle with child inside
ARLINGTON, Va. — A vehicle theft in Arlington, Virginia, could have taken a turn for the worst after police found a child who was inside at the time the car was stolen. DC Police located the child shortly after, along with the vehicle. Police say the child was found safe and unharmed.
arlnow.com
NEW: Car stolen from Rosslyn with child inside found in D.C.
A Falls Church man is facing charges after his car was stolen with a child inside. The theft happened around dinnertime Sunday near the busy intersection of N. Lynn Street and Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. The car and the child were quickly located in Southeast D.C. “At approximately 6:01 p.m....
Arrest made after bystander hurt in shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday. Officers arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria for the shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. around 8:20 p.m. Investigators said the 38-year-old […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting
The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
Woman attacked by man with no pants on Virginia trail, police said
A woman was attacked by a man without pants on while she was on a popular trail in Fairfax County Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police. Officers responded to reports that a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at 8:12 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement Friday.
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
msn.com
Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say
Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Shot in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Police cite pickleball players for making racket at Glyndon Park
Pickleball has evidently become a hot nighttime activity in the Town of Vienna. Vienna police have issued six noise violations this year for players hitting the courts at Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street) after hours, according to the department. The most recent issues were reported on Aug. 20 and 24,...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: “There has not been a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery”
Following various reports of assault at Westfield Montgomery (Montgomery Mall) by local bloggers and users of the neighborhood social networking app NextDoor, Montgomery County Police Spokeswoman Shiera Goff tells us via email that “unfortunately, a lot of misinformation has been spread over the last few days.”. A recent post...
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Bay Net
Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrant For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Mall Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville. Detectives identified and charged 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder...
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
Comments / 0