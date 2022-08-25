ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Boy stabbed, seriously injured on the Custis Trail near Ballston

A boy who was running on the Custis Trail near Ballston was stabbed and seriously injured by an unknown assailant Saturday night. The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m., on the trail near the 4700 block of Washington Blvd. “At approximately 8:49 p.m. on August 27, police were dispatched to the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Car stolen from Rosslyn with child inside found in D.C.

A Falls Church man is facing charges after his car was stolen with a child inside. The theft happened around dinnertime Sunday near the busy intersection of N. Lynn Street and Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. The car and the child were quickly located in Southeast D.C. “At approximately 6:01 p.m....
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Arrest made after bystander hurt in shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday. Officers arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria for the shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. around 8:20 p.m. Investigators said the 38-year-old […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Arlington Central Library#N Quincy Street
msn.com

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say

Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ffxnow.com

Vienna Police cite pickleball players for making racket at Glyndon Park

Pickleball has evidently become a hot nighttime activity in the Town of Vienna. Vienna police have issued six noise violations this year for players hitting the courts at Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street) after hours, according to the department. The most recent issues were reported on Aug. 20 and 24,...
VIENNA, VA
msn.com

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy