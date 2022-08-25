Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Related
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Mayor Adler in final address
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Local photographer captures stunning photos of Austin floods, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Local photographer captures gripping photos of downtown Austin during flood. Leonid Furmansky's stunning photos from August 22 show the juxtaposition of nature and the urban landscape.
The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale
Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 reasons why being in Bastrop is the best of all worlds
Just 30 miles and change from Austin, Bastrop boasts big-city access and the best of small-town vibes. With beautiful natural attractions all around, it also strikes the perfect balance between Mother Nature and man-made fun, including an impressive food and drink scene. Get your dose of Vitamin D — and...
Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth
In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Classic San Marcos pizza joint returns
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Movie pitch: a third-generation pizza joint gets reincarnated in its original building in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up the market at $20 million
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Utopiafest will end with a bang — or an eclipse — and a new Austin-area venue
Ending a more than 14-year event called Utopiafest while camping under a total eclipse in semi-remote Texas is total cult behavior. Sign us up. The Utopiafest crew announced in July a two-year plan to close out the series, returning to the initial venue in Utopia, Texas, and opening a new permanent venue in Buda, for continued fun with a lower buy-in.
Magical Museum of Illusions will appear in Austin next year
Even the most straight edge human being enters and enjoys altered states of consciousness from time to time; exhaustion, a runner’s high, prayer, and dance can all do it. So can illusions, perhaps in the most straightforward way without consuming any substance other than a visual scene. Starting in...
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.
A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the Gonzales Crystal Theatre honors the past while training the future
About an hour east of San Antonio, the town of Gonzales is home to the Gonzales Crystal Theatre. This storied theater has had many lives since it first opened in 1913, drawing audiences with vaudeville shows, silent movies, and later, talkies. It eventually closed and later morphed into a coffee...
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on November 3 at Distribution Hall. Expect...
Eat, drink, or boutique in the Hill Country's Leander
Just 30 miles north of downtown Austin, historic Leander is a go-to destination that’s part of the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The charming Old Town district boasts a unique collection of shops along with local flavor in the form of dining destinations, distilleries, and more. You can even ride the rails when you’re in town — or you may even stumble across a hometown event or festival.
Hollywood legend Meryl Streep joins UT Austin museum for 65th anniversary gala
When the Harry Ransom Center (HRC) first announced its upcoming 65th anniversary gala back in June, they promised a "star-studded" evening with Robert De Niro as the evening's special guest. As if that is not star-studded enough, the Hollywood heavyweight will be joined by yet another screen legend, Meryl Streep, for what is sure to be a truly unforgettable evening.
Tiny East Austin wine shop uncorks sustainable selections for natural wine club
Saba San’s, a tiny wine store in Bento Picnic packed floor-to-ceiling with bottles, always places an emphasis on what it calls “low-intervention wines.” This means seeking out small growers that are either certified organic or practicing organic (since the certification itself can be an expensive process), on which buyer Veronica Meewes takes the lead. Especially without the certification, finding those wines is not easy.
IKEA selects Austin suburb for first stop of global 9-city festival
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer known for its sometimes tough-to-assemble furniture, is assembling a global festival this year that will make its first stop in the Austin area. On August 26, IKEA’s store in Round Rock will host the first event as part of the nine-city IKEA Festival. The...
Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition
A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
Yelp announces $100,000 in grants to boost local businesses and Texans
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0