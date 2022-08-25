ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale

Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
