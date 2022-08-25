ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Marion County, IL
Marion County, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/01 – John Taylor

John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Body of 20 to 30-year-old man found in Salem Reservoir

Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says the body of a 20 to 30-year-old man believed to be from the Salem area has been recovered from the Salem Reservoir. The man was found near the shore near the south entrance to the Nature Trail area by a fisherman at 9:09 Sunday morning.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
KMOV

Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications

A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
VANDALIA, IL
wgel.com

Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man

Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
RAMSEY, IL
wrul.com

Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection

An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
ELDORADO, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck

A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Drop Shrine Game To Centralia 35-14 to open season

The Centralia Orphans got off to another fast start this year and held on to pull away late as they knocked off Salem in the Shriners Game 35-14. Centralia scored 2 times on their first 2 possessions. Carson Green found Daryle Jones from 23 yards out for the first touchdown followed up by a 7-yard rushing touchdown from Marzeal Marshall. Salem would answer back in the 2nd quarter when they blocked a Will Graham punt at the 11 yard line that was immediately followed up by a Cason Sullens 11 yard touchdown run. The senior went for 27 carries and 188 yards. Centralia extended the lead before the half to 21-7 on a Green to Jacob Brooks for a 26 yard score right before the halftime break.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Bobcats Drop Pair On Saturday

The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats dropped both games at the Salem Softball Tournament on Saturday losing to Carlyle 18-2 and Benton 8-3. Mya Russell was solid at the plate all day for the Lady Bobcats. Salem’s JV will play Tuesday at Carlyle and Wednesday at Patoka before the varsity returns...
SALEM, IL

