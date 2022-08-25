The Centralia Orphans got off to another fast start this year and held on to pull away late as they knocked off Salem in the Shriners Game 35-14. Centralia scored 2 times on their first 2 possessions. Carson Green found Daryle Jones from 23 yards out for the first touchdown followed up by a 7-yard rushing touchdown from Marzeal Marshall. Salem would answer back in the 2nd quarter when they blocked a Will Graham punt at the 11 yard line that was immediately followed up by a Cason Sullens 11 yard touchdown run. The senior went for 27 carries and 188 yards. Centralia extended the lead before the half to 21-7 on a Green to Jacob Brooks for a 26 yard score right before the halftime break.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO