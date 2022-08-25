Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker on Real Madrid’s Interest in Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Former West Ham United player Nigel Reo-Coker doesn't think Liverpool will 'panic' buy a midfielder this summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans are currently up in arms, asking the club to sign a midfielder after the shocking performance against Manchester United.

The Reds aren't short of midfielders but their current crop of central players are seemingly always injured.

It also doesn't help that James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all in their final year of their contracts at Anfield.

Liverpool have been linked with a lot of midfielders too, however, it's being reported that a deal for their main targets would be close to impossible to complete this window.

That hasn't stopped fans demanding the club sign a midfielder, especially after being dominated by Premier League rivals Man United.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room , on behalf of OLBG , Nigel Reo-Coker believes Liverpool won't 'panic buy' this summer.

"It's going to be a difficult one, but this is Jurgen Klopp's management style, he isn't going to panic buy.

"He believes in youth and the younger players, so he'll look to bring in more youngsters from the academy.

"It's a sustainable way to run a football and unfortunately, they're having issues with injuries right now.

"There's nothing he can do about it, I'm sure they'll be competitive, and he'll turn it around because he's a smart manager.

"I think you might need to pay attention to the Jude Bellingham situation because there are the likes of Real Madrid sniffing around.

"Real Madrid are on a rebuild and with the youngsters they're getting in through the door right now, you can see a very strong Real Madrid side for years to come.

"It'll be a case of where Jude Bellingham wants to go and play, whether it will be Liverpool or elsewhere will be down to him.

"I don't think there's any rush to go out and get Bellingham, but if they do want him then they'll have to make moves before another club does."

