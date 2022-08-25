ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

‘Large-scale’ offensive shatters lull in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s military has launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year in the northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first. It’s a significant setback to mediation efforts as millions of people remain starved of food and other needs.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Humanitarian Aid#Africa#Eritrea
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

America’s Next War Will Be Urban

In the future, adversaries will seek to engage NATO in battles for cities. Cities have remained a center of gravity for most conflicts and conventional wars, though they became a focal point in strategic planning only at the beginning of the twenty-first century. The Russo-Ukrainian War has reignited the debate on the future of modern warfare and the trends that continue to point toward its urban nature. Battles raging in the major cities highlight the importance of strategic control. In the context of political optics, there is no better example than the intense battles which occurred in Mosul, Aleppo, and Raqqa between 2011 and 2018 to retain control as part of broader politico-military objectives.
MILITARY
AFP

Afghan family rebuilds far from home after US drone strike

The damage inflicted by a United States drone that killed 10 members of Aimal Ahmadi's family in the Afghan capital can still be seen in the courtyard of his home a year after the strike. The 10 family members, including seven children, were near a family car when they were mistakenly targeted by a US drone.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
PBS NewsHour

Why UK energy bills are skyrocketing

LONDON (AP) — A deepening cost-of-living crisis in Britain is about to get worse, with millions of people expected to pay about 80 percent more a year on their household energy bills starting in October. The U.K. energy regulator on Friday is set to announce the latest price cap,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

Trees across the U.S. face dire threats, new report shows

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could damage the facility and cause a massive radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant...
ECONOMY
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy