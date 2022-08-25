ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday.

The gains came during the first full school year of a new initiative contained within a 2021 state law designed to improve reading proficiency.

The “Excellent Public Schools Act” emphasizes scientific methods to teach children how to read that emphasize phonics, vocabulary and spelling. Many teachers are still working through a two-year professional development program to master this instruction.

“We still have a long way to go, but the results we’re seeing from last year are clearly pointing in the right direction,” state schools Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a news release.

The 2021 law sought to address shortcomings following a 2012 law designed to set the goal for all children to meet proficient reading levels by third grade.

Children in kindergarten through third grade were formally assessed at both the beginning and the end of the 2021-22 school year on how they were doing on literacy skills, such as identifying phonetic sounds in spoken words.

Those results were compared to how well more than 1 million students in other states performed in the same assessment, according to a department contractor that provides the assessment. The results showed that North Carolina students made greater gains over the year compared to the students in other states, DPI said.

For example, the percentage of North Carolina kindergarten students who scored at or above the benchmark for literacy proficiency grew from 27% at the beginning of the school year to 67% at the end of the year. Elsewhere in the country, the jump in proficiency was from 36% of kindergarteners to 60%.

The news release also provided data on North Carolina first- and second-graders outpacing peers elsewhere with the growth in the percentage of children deemed proficient in literacy.

Details on third grade proficiency weren’t released Thursday to avoid confusion with broader third-grade test results set to come out next week, DPI spokesperson Blair Rhoades said. But she said the third-grade literacy assessment improvements aligned with the K-2 comparisons.

DPI also cautioned that similar assessment results from past years weren’t compatible with the 2021-22 testing because last year’s assessment more closely followed several key elements in the “science of reading” model.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members could join with Democrats to kill the bill, too. On the day before the debate, one of the most conservative House lawmakers said 20 Republican have signed his letter saying they would not commit to voting for the total ban with the rape and incest exceptions, which with the votes against from 43 Democrats would be enough to kill the bill. “With a solid Republican majority in the South Carolina Legislature, there is no reason or excuse we should have to negotiate a lesser position,” Republican Rep. Stewart Jones said.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Associated Press

Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee showed the Legislature provided about $2 million in general fund dollars for the fiscal year that ended this summer. Another appropriation of state funding is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and executive director Scott McLaughlin told the lawmakers gathered in Truth or Consequences — just west of the spaceport — that the state funds will help to stabilize the budget and allow for hiring additional personnel. McLaughlin said he has never made promises about being revenue neutral but that about 65% of revenue now comes from customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

McNeil & Co. and Cannabis Association of New York Announce the Formation of the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group

CORTLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- McNeil & Co. (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk management and insurance, and the Cannabis Association of New York (CANY) engaged with the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), for purposes of forming a workers compensation safety group for the New York cannabis industry. The NYSIF recently gave approval for the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group, with McNeil as its manager, to provide a sustainable workers’ compensation solution for the New York cannabis industry. The Proposed Group will be assigned on a temporary basis to the group number 3075. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005583/en/ McNeil and CANY worked closely for almost two years to not only ensure the New York cannabis industry has strong and cost-effective insurance options, but also risk management and loss control solutions built to evolve along with the rapidly growing industry.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates, officials said. The funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders, according to a statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Schools#K12#Raleigh
The Associated Press

VT Lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Monday:. (five, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one) (two, six, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 4-0-8 (four, zero, eight) Pick 3 Evening. 2-0-3 (two, zero, three) Pick 4 Day. 1-6-7-8 (one, six, seven, eight)
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485 hectares) on Friday, increased to 4,700 acres (1,900 hectares) in size, Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Saturday. Authorities also ordered evacuations as a wildfire grew in rugged terrain in western Idaho. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Saturday that evacuation preparedness for some neighborhoods in the rural area “have been changed to a “GO” status and we are initiating an immediate evacuation of the area.” Planes were scooping water from nearby Lake Cascade and dumping it on the fire, which had grown to 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares). Boaters were warned to stay clear of the path of the aircraft.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials announced Monday that they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public. The effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption, the Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response said in a news release. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware, found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses, officials said. There were 515 overdose deaths in Delaware last year, an increase of 15% from 2020, according to Division of Forensic Science data. Fentanyl was found in 83% of those deaths. The test strips are highly sensitive and marijuana, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, and other substances can be tested for the presence of fentanyl, officials said. Most overdoses are unintentional, officials said and people may not realize how strong a drug is or that it contains fentanyl, which cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora. On Saturday, a female victim was wounded in a shooting in Denver and took herself to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said. Early Sunday, one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a residential area in Denver, police. Neighbors told KUSA-TV they called police to report a part at a home just after midnight and heard gunshots and yelling just before 1 a.m. Meanwhile, a man and a woman suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Denver and, in Aurora, a man in his 20s was wounded in a shooting near a supermarket, police said Sunday. The man went to the emergency room on his own with non-life threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy