Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man.

Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that when they began investigating the fire, suspicion rose that it was human caused and CAL FIRE and the Tahoe National Forest Service assisted in the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schneider was found to be working as a water truck driver for a logging company working in the area where the fire started.

Deputies said they initially arrested Schneider for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Schneider is currently in the Nevada County Jail for suspicion of arson, possession of an incendiary device, a prohibited person possessing ammunition and a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

