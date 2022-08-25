ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra County, CA

Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193zcq_0hVMI2wo00

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man.

Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

CAL FIRE continues to see increased arson arrests

The sheriff’s office said that when they began investigating the fire, suspicion rose that it was human caused and CAL FIRE and the Tahoe National Forest Service assisted in the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schneider was found to be working as a water truck driver for a logging company working in the area where the fire started.

August Complex Fire provides lessons in fire mitigation

Deputies said they initially arrested Schneider for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Schneider is currently in the Nevada County Jail for suspicion of arson, possession of an incendiary device, a prohibited person possessing ammunition and a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 9

Steve Woodhouse
3d ago

The stupidity is overwhelming. Was he trying to create some overtime work? 🤦‍♂️ Good grief…

Reply
5
Citizen Jane
3d ago

So he’s proven that he can’t be trusted to function responsibly in society. Lock him up for good.

Reply
4
Mathew Pittman
3d ago

I am a local in the area. he should be brought up on attempted murder charges

Reply
6
Related
CBS News

Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests

YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Sierra County, CA
Accidents
County
Sierra County, CA
Sierra County, CA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, CA
Accidents
County
Nevada County, CA
Nevada County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
2news.com

Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County

A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Two arrested with $6,300 in CVS merchandise following Auburn robbery

Two individuals were arrested Aug. 23 following a robbery at CVS Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Grass Valley Highway in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded just after noon to a report of a robbery. The Sheriff’s Office reported the deputy observed the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Highway 49 and Atwood Road as he was responding.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Cal Fire#Truck Drivers#Accident#The Berry Fire#Cal#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Car split in half in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Climber on electrical tower causes road closure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A road is closed in South Sacramento due to an individual climbing an electrical tower Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Firefighters said rescue crews and law enforcement are attempting to get the person down from the tower.  The road closure is near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road, which […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI checkpoints over Labor Day weekend

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a Driving Under the Influence and Driver License Checkpoint from Friday, Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sep. 3 at 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the checkpoint is designed […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico woman arrested for stabbing her dog

CHICO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Chico woman was arrested for animal cruelty on Sunday morning after she she claimed she was bitten by her dog and had stabbed it with a knife and left it in a nearby field to die, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Family searches for answers after Sacramento car crash sends loved one to the hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County family is searching for answers after they said a loved one was seriously hurt in a car crash. Sacramento Police said that on the night of Saturday, August 20, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian laying in roadway near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police logs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy