Jaguars' Arden Key's Preseason Draws Praise From PFF

Arden Key has been one of the most disruptive players on Jacksonville's defense this offseason, and his performance has stood out to more than just those in Jacksonville.

If there has been one consistent force with the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense this preseason, it has been their pass rush. And so far, one member of the unit has caught more than a few eyes.

The most disruptive member of the pass-rush so far has been free-agent addition Arden Key, who is tied for the NFL lead in preseason sacks this year with three. Thanks to his preseason production, Key has earned praise from Pro Football Focus.

"The Jaguars have spent a lot of high draft picks in recent years on edge rushers, but Key — picked up for very little cost — has really been emerging as an impact player," PFF wrote, listing Key as a player with his stock rising in the preseason.

"This preseason has just continued the upward trend of his NFL career. Key notched three pressures against the Steelers this week on 15 pass-rushing snaps. He now has six pressures, including three sacks, so far this preseason, earning the best PFF preseason grade of his career."

Key has been a consistent contributor for the Jaguars, making plays as both an interior and edge rusher over the last three weeks. He stands out thanks to his varied pass-rush skill set and versatility that allows the Jaguars to play him all over the defensive line.

The Jaguars signed Key to a one-year deal in March and he has done nothing but standout since. He has had a productive training camp and consistently earned praise from the coaching staff, while also standing out as a veteran leader on what is a young defense and front-seven.

"He’s unbelievable. He’s got a great personality. He’s excitable. Comes in the building every day in a good mood all the time," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week. "It’s just hard to explain, but great teammate, works hard, good leader, does everything you ask him to do, and it’s fun to have guys like that on your roster, keep things light and energetic.”

Key, who was coached by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner in 2019, had a career resurgence with the 49ers last season. In 17 regular-season games in 2021, Key set career-highs in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (17), and pressures (36).

Originally a third-round selection (No. 87) by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft, Key has appeared in 54 games in his career, starting 10. During that time he has recorded 9.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, and 104 pressures.