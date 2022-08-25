Jacksonville man suspected in road rage shooting allegedly 'blew smoke' from truck's exhaust pipe, victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest in a case that involved the stabbings of two women, one of whom died from her injuries. Police were called to the Addison Landing Apartment Homes on 103rd Street on Aug. 13. Officers said they found the body of one woman who’d been stabbed, and they found a second woman with stab wounds who was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

