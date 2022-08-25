Jacksonville man suspected in road rage shooting allegedly 'blew smoke' from truck's exhaust pipe, victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds

Read full article on original website
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in stabbings at Westside apartment complex: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest in a case that involved the stabbings of two women, one of whom died from her injuries. Police were called to the Addison Landing Apartment Homes on 103rd Street on Aug. 13. Officers said they found the body of one woman who’d been stabbed, and they found a second woman with stab wounds who was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
News4Jax.com
Man pleads not guilty to murder, other charges in death of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a pond in the San Marco neighborhood, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation and accessory after the fact.
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals. "I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
One person shot on North Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after allegedly 'making threats'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident.
First Coast News
Florida man who 'wanted to be a serial killer' gets fourth murder conviction, faces death penalty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man who was convicted of killing two college students and an inmate in 2010 has now been convicted of a fourth murder -- the brutal stabbing of Billy Chapman in 2019. This time, Leo Boatman could face the death penalty. Boatman was convicted by...
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
Jacksonville business owners say trailer, merchandise worth $10,000 stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blood, sweat and tears went into building Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry's business, The Greenhouse Bar. "It was our vision from the ground up," Ness said. "We outfitted it like our retail space. It's our passion." The call it their mobile plant shop. Ness and Henry...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
A Jacksonville family of 3 was murdered 5 years ago. Loved ones are still seeking justice.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman makes a plea for answers five years after a family of three was murdered in Woodland Acres. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle, were murdered in a home in 2017. The parents were shot and the home was set on fire.
One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a...
'We're scared:' neighbors in Pomona Park rattled by series of dog attacks
POMONA PARK, Fla. — A series of dog attacks in South Putnam county have neighbors taking measures to protect themselves. The neighbors in Pomona Park want to see something done before an attack turns deadly. "I heard the dogs coming," said Ed Stoodt, who survived a dog attack by...
Do you know this pig? The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs your help.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office picked up this black pig in the area of 8100 Mariner Street, near Cahoon Road and I-10. Don't worry, he didn't do anything wrong -- he's just lost. If you know who this pig belongs to and can help him go all...
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City crash kills 1, shuts down traffic signal
A single-vehicle crash in Lake City on Sunday resulted in one passenger fatality and sent the driver and another passenger to UF Shands Hospital in stable condition. The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue, finding the vehicle had struck and knocked over a concrete pole holding up the traffic lights.
Developing: One dead after shooting at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental home, suspects still at large
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach neighborhood is on edge after a shooting broke out during a family party at a short-term rental Thursday night. Neighbors say for the last few months the home was being used as a short term rental property. They say guests come in and out all the time peacefully but Thursday night Jacksonville Beach Police Department said one person was shot to death at the home.
