Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll

A lmost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024 , a recent poll shows.

Forty-seven percent of voters would support Trump and 42% would support Biden in the 2024 presidential election if they were the nominees, the poll conducted by Emerson College showed. Eight percent would support someone else and 3% are undecided, according to the findings.

Trump leads Biden nationwide as well, with a similar lead of 46% to 43%. Biden holds a 40% job approval rating across the nation, the poll found.

When asked whether the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago would affect Pennsylvanian voters’ support of Trump, 38% said they would be more likely to vote for him, 34% less likely, and 28% said it would make no difference, according to the survey.

The poll also asked about the midterm elections, with 92% of respondents saying they were "very motivated" to participate in the November contests.

The poll marked a swing from two polls conducted in 2019 , which showed that 55% of respondents supported Biden over Trump’s 45% in March of that year and 55% of respondents were not likely to vote for Trump as of that August. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they voted for Trump only in opposition to Hillary Clinton, according to the August 2019 poll.

Topics of interest to voters in 2019 centered on Trump and his policies, with most respondents giving the then-president poor marks for his handling of immigration and healthcare.

The most recent poll showed 45% of respondents are worried about the economy, followed by abortion access at 14%, crime at 10%, healthcare at 9%, and both education and immigration at 6%. Abortion access as a topic polls 5 percentage points higher in Pennsylvania than nationwide in terms of voter salience, Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College polling, said in the poll’s release.

Abortion is legal but limited in terms of access in Pennsylvania: They can be performed up to 24 weeks, and it is not protected by state law, so most state funds cannot cover the procedure. The Republican-controlled state legislature has attempted to pass stricter abortion laws, but it has been met with opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,034 general election voters between Monday and Tuesday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points.