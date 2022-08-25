ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAKgA_0hVMH95g00

A lmost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024 , a recent poll shows.

Forty-seven percent of voters would support Trump and 42% would support Biden in the 2024 presidential election if they were the nominees, the poll conducted by Emerson College showed. Eight percent would support someone else and 3% are undecided, according to the findings.

Trump leads Biden nationwide as well, with a similar lead of 46% to 43%. Biden holds a 40% job approval rating across the nation, the poll found.

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.


When asked whether the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago would affect Pennsylvanian voters’ support of Trump, 38% said they would be more likely to vote for him, 34% less likely, and 28% said it would make no difference, according to the survey.

TRUMP ACCUSES DOJ OF 'LEAKING' AFFIDAVIT REDACTIONS

The poll also asked about the midterm elections, with 92% of respondents saying they were "very motivated" to participate in the November contests.

The poll marked a swing from two polls conducted in 2019 , which showed that 55% of respondents supported Biden over Trump’s 45% in March of that year and 55% of respondents were not likely to vote for Trump as of that August. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they voted for Trump only in opposition to Hillary Clinton, according to the August 2019 poll.

Topics of interest to voters in 2019 centered on Trump and his policies, with most respondents giving the then-president poor marks for his handling of immigration and healthcare.

The most recent poll showed 45% of respondents are worried about the economy, followed by abortion access at 14%, crime at 10%, healthcare at 9%, and both education and immigration at 6%. Abortion access as a topic polls 5 percentage points higher in Pennsylvania than nationwide in terms of voter salience, Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College polling, said in the poll’s release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Abortion is legal but limited in terms of access in Pennsylvania: They can be performed up to 24 weeks, and it is not protected by state law, so most state funds cannot cover the procedure. The Republican-controlled state legislature has attempted to pass stricter abortion laws, but it has been met with opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,034 general election voters between Monday and Tuesday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points.

Comments / 153

Hilander51
4d ago

I wouldn’t worry too much about Trump because between now and 2024 he will probably be in jail Or be disqualified from ever running for office again

Reply(19)
42
John Beasley
4d ago

Pennsylvania Just like many other states have a small amount of mentally challenged people that probably will vote for Biden but a true Pennsylvania resident is a Trump supporter I just moved from one end of Pennsylvania to the other end and travel back-and-forth many times all I seen were Trump signs there were two or three Biden signs and it was usually in the very wealthy sections in the average Joe below counties it was all Trump

Reply(17)
29
Sam Kline
4d ago

Notice that "Threats to democracy" wasnt one of the issues they asked about?

Reply
17
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Legislature#Emerson College#Fbi
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy