KGW
Uncommitted: How high standards are fueling a cycle that can fail people with serious mental illness
Most severely mentally ill people don't meet civil commitment standards, but many struggle on their own. What's left is a mental health system with frustrating gaps. Brenda Gardner started to notice changes in her son Eric's behavior during his senior year of college. Eric did, too. He told his parents...
Oregon has 'similar' plans to phase out new gas vehicles as California, Washington
SALEM, Ore. — Both California and Washington signaled Thursday that they plan to adopt aggressive emissions targets over the next decade, such that new gas vehicles will be phased out entirely by 2035. While not necessarily at the same place in the process as its two neighbors, Oregon could follow suit in due time.
Curaleaf agrees to Oregon suspension, fine after marijuana production fiasco mixed up THC and CBD
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Curaleaf bottling plant in Portland mixed up drops of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, with CBD wellness drops. Made from hemp, CBD is widely available in grocery stores and doesn’t usually include the ingredient that gives users a high. The Oregon Liquor &...
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
Washington state leaders offer incremental progress toward one day removing Snake River dams
PORTLAND, Ore. — In recent years, there's been a growing push from environmentalists to remove four dams on the Lower Snake River on southeastern Washington to help rejuvenate salmon populations. The dams are located near where Snake River flows into the Columbia. On Thursday, Sen. Patty Murray and Gov....
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
Swastika Mountain in Oregon is getting a new name
EUGENE, Ore. — Swastika Mountain, located about 35 miles southeast of Eugene in the Umpqua National Forest, is getting a new name. The Oregon Geographic Names Board, which supervises the naming of geographic features in the state, is in the process of updating the 4,197-foot-tall mountain's title. The moniker predates the rise of Nazi Germany, but now unavoidably bears the distasteful connotation.
$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
HAPPY CAMP, California — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft...
Oregon-based diving group helps find body believed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the...
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
Oregon racial profiling lawsuit ends in $4.4 million penalty for Walmart
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to Michael Mangum, a Black man who sued the store after he said he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee at the Walmart in Wood Village. According to the lawsuit, the employee "spied" on Mangum while he was shopping, ordered him to leave and then called police when he refused.
KGW
Police body cam footage shows arrest of State Rep. Hieb
Oregon State Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair. Newly released footage shows him being verbally combative with officers.
‘We are hopeful for the future’: Abortion rights advocates gather in Southeast Portland ahead of November election
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that upturned abortion rights nationwide, the fight to keep that care accessible continues here in Oregon. Abortion rights advocates gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland Sunday morning to try and motivate the community ahead of the November election.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Expect traffic delays, closures for Interstate Bridge maintenance this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that northbound lanes of the Interstate Bridge will be closed Saturday night, Aug. 27. On Saturday night, all northbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday. ODOT said the closure is necessary for crews to perform...
Hiker's body found at bottom of cliff on Angel's Rest Trail in Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — A hiker's body was found Wednesday afternoon at the bottom of a cliff about 2.5 miles from the trailhead of the Angel's Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. At around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker called in to...
What do Oregonians think about Biden canceling student debt? Here's what some people said
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to cancel thousands of dollars in student loans for millions of Americans. The plan impacts hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, and it has undoubtedly drawn a wide range of opinions. During his announcement from the White House, Biden said...
KGW
