WBKO
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
WLKY.com
Man killed in I-65 crash involving wrong-way driver identified, suspect in hospital facing charges
A man accused of causing Sunday's deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 is now charged with murder. The driver, identified by police as Thomas Catalina, is charged with murder, fourth-degree assault, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and not having insurance in connection to the crash on I-65 South that killed one person and injured three others.
935wain.com
Adair County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two On Gun, Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
On Friday, August 26th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner, at the intersection of KY55 South and the Veterans Memorial Bypass. The traffic stop stemmed from a violation observed on KY 92. During the roadside investigation, heroin,...
z93country.com
Wayne County Man Arrested on Federal Indictment
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron on August 27, 2022, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy D. Lowe, a.k.a. Jim Bob Lowe of Monticello, Ky. on a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky Federal Indictment Arrest Warrant. Lowes Federal Indictment was...
wvih.com
Horse Cave Charged Murder Solicitation
A Horse Cave man has been charged with soliciting an individual to murder his estranged wife. Police said Warren 45 year-old Johnson had solicited an unnamed individual to murder his wife while incarcerated at the Hart County Jail. Police said he arranged for payment, and provided strategies to the individual...
z93country.com
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
wvih.com
Bowling Green Man Faces Theft & Drug Charges
The Bowling Green Police arrested a man Friday morning and charged him with theft and drug charges following an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 33 year-old Wesley Simpson, of Bowling Green, as he is believed to be involved in at least ten catalytic converter thefts locally in early August. Simpson was...
wymt.com
Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
wnky.com
Section of Middle Bridge Road to be closed starting Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, a section of Middle Bridge Road between Pedigo Way and Ken Bale Boulevard (Shive Lane) will be closed to traffic. The City of Bowling Green says the project will include a storm system installation, and the closure should last until Friday, Sept. 2.
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
wnky.com
WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
lakercountry.com
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Aug. 26 – Sept. 2
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
k105.com
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store
A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
adairvoice.com
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
wcluradio.com
Ronnie Harper
Ronnie Glen Harper, 58, of Edmonton, KY passed away peacefully in his residence, surrounded by family on 08/29/2022. He was born in Glasgow, KY on May 09, 1964, to James “Perry” Harper and Betty England Harper. Ronnie was a lifelong logger, avid hunter, and fisherman. Survivors Include his...
WBKO
Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
Hilltopper football fans kick off the new season tailgating.
