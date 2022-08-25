ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

WBKO

Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in I-65 crash involving wrong-way driver identified, suspect in hospital facing charges

A man accused of causing Sunday's deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 is now charged with murder. The driver, identified by police as Thomas Catalina, is charged with murder, fourth-degree assault, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and not having insurance in connection to the crash on I-65 South that killed one person and injured three others.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
z93country.com

Wayne County Man Arrested on Federal Indictment

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron on August 27, 2022, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy D. Lowe, a.k.a. Jim Bob Lowe of Monticello, Ky. on a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky Federal Indictment Arrest Warrant. Lowes Federal Indictment was...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Horse Cave Charged Murder Solicitation

A Horse Cave man has been charged with soliciting an individual to murder his estranged wife. Police said Warren 45 year-old Johnson had solicited an unnamed individual to murder his wife while incarcerated at the Hart County Jail. Police said he arranged for payment, and provided strategies to the individual...
HORSE CAVE, KY
z93country.com

Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Bowling Green Man Faces Theft & Drug Charges

The Bowling Green Police arrested a man Friday morning and charged him with theft and drug charges following an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 33 year-old Wesley Simpson, of Bowling Green, as he is believed to be involved in at least ten catalytic converter thefts locally in early August. Simpson was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Section of Middle Bridge Road to be closed starting Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, a section of Middle Bridge Road between Pedigo Way and Ken Bale Boulevard (Shive Lane) will be closed to traffic. The City of Bowling Green says the project will include a storm system installation, and the closure should last until Friday, Sept. 2.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
wnky.com

WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Three local residents indicted in Adair County

Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store

A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
CANEYVILLE, KY
adairvoice.com

Stapleton arrested on several charges

Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
COLUMBIA, KY
wcluradio.com

Ronnie Harper

Ronnie Glen Harper, 58, of Edmonton, KY passed away peacefully in his residence, surrounded by family on 08/29/2022. He was born in Glasgow, KY on May 09, 1964, to James “Perry” Harper and Betty England Harper. Ronnie was a lifelong logger, avid hunter, and fisherman. Survivors Include his...
EDMONTON, KY

