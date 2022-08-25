ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Decreased demand leads to lower gas prices in Northern West Virginia, nationally, AAA reports

The northern region of West Virginia and the United States overall have seen a decrease in average gas prices this week compared to last week, according to AAA. The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is nine cents lower this week at $3.683 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price the week before was $3.772.
WVNews

WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
WVNews

Cecil Sypolt

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cecil B. Sypolt passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the age of 80 in Clinton Township, Mich. He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Walter R. and Gladys Faye (Auvil) Sypolt.
WVNews

Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might...
