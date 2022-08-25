Read full article on original website
WVNews
5 days after fugitive shot dead at funeral, family protests; still no word from West Virginia State Police on investigation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Five days after the police shooting of an alleged fugitive at his father’s funeral, the investigating agency, the West Virginia State Police, has yet to release any information about its probe. WV News has reached out on multiple occasions seeking comment from the...
WVNews
Decreased demand leads to lower gas prices in Northern West Virginia, nationally, AAA reports
The northern region of West Virginia and the United States overall have seen a decrease in average gas prices this week compared to last week, according to AAA. The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is nine cents lower this week at $3.683 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price the week before was $3.772.
WVNews
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
WVNews
New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina...
WVNews
Cecil Sypolt
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cecil B. Sypolt passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the age of 80 in Clinton Township, Mich. He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Walter R. and Gladys Faye (Auvil) Sypolt.
WVNews
Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might...
