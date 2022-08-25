NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
20-24-25-31-35
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $386,000
Lucky For Life
05-06-09-27-30, Lucky Ball: 8
(five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(four, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
Pick 3 Evening
4-0-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(four, zero, two; Lucky Sum: six)
Pick 4 Day
0-4-3-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, four, three, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Pick 4 Evening
0-2-0-5, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, two, zero, five; Lucky Sum: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
