Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year is a vital time to remind students to stay safe. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. Store closure...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant

The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
OMAHA, NE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pumpkin grower paddles the river to set world's record

NEBRASKA CITY – There were cheers, tears, swollen knees and a giant pumpkin named Berta on Duane Hansen’s world-record-setting journey down the Missouri River Saturday. Tears from his daughter Morgan Buchholz. Buchholz: “I’m so proud of my dad … He has always said that you can do anything...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Motorcycle fatality occurs on Clarmar

Early Sunday morning, 08/28/2022, Fremont Police received a call in regards to a motorcycle in the ditch, just west of Clarmar Avenue at 10th street. The call came in around 4:15 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they located an individual in the ditch and initiated CPR. The male party, 18-year-old Emmitt Harmel of Fremont, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he later passed away.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hansen on his way in world record attempt

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate bullet hole found in Lincoln residence

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln resident reportedly found an unknown bullet hole in the ceiling of their room. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 300 block of W Charleston on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Officers said they saw damage to the ceiling and related damage to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Shot Fired Through Floor Of Lincoln Apartment During Party

A resident of an apartment complex in the 300 block of W Charleston called Lincoln Police around 10:20 Sunday morning after finding a bullet hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. “Arriving officers observed the damage to the ceiling and related damage to a clothes dresser. The upstairs apartment reportedly...
klkntv.com

A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
OMAHA, NE

