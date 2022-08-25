Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges
A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Suspect at large after overnight car, foot pursuit in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police are searching for an armed suspect who led them on a car and foot pursuit early Friday morning. The incident started sometime after midnight in the area of First Street and Lennox, according to Casper Police Sgt. Sarah Stockero, and ended in a crash at West 13th and King. The suspect then ran from the scene, which led to a search through several neighborhoods.
oilcity.news
Suspect identified in shots call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect they say eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
county17.com
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Fiber Internet Comes to Casper
As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
oilcity.news
Leo’s Beverly Street Auto owner retires, passes on business after 40 years
CASPER, Wyo. — After just over 40 years repairing countless automobiles for Casper residents, Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair owner Leo Maddox has decided to hang up his wrenches and sell his business. According to a release, the business’s new owners, Brett and Kaia Petley, began operating on...
oilcity.news
Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
wrrnetwork.com
Earth Tremor recorded 80 miles SE of Riverton Thursday
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded 27 miles east of Bairoil and 80 miles southeast of Riverton at 7:10 p.m. last night. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers. There has been no reports of damage.
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.
