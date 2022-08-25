ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges

A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
oilcity.news

Suspect at large after overnight car, foot pursuit in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police are searching for an armed suspect who led them on a car and foot pursuit early Friday morning. The incident started sometime after midnight in the area of First Street and Lennox, according to Casper Police Sgt. Sarah Stockero, and ended in a crash at West 13th and King. The suspect then ran from the scene, which led to a search through several neighborhoods.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect identified in shots call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect they say eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicides#Thomas Young#Prison#Violent Crime#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
county17.com

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton

CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library

The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
MILLS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K2 Radio

Fiber Internet Comes to Casper

As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Earth Tremor recorded 80 miles SE of Riverton Thursday

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded 27 miles east of Bairoil and 80 miles southeast of Riverton at 7:10 p.m. last night. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers. There has been no reports of damage.
RIVERTON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy