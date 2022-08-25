Read full article on original website
NBC12
Henrico students return to classes Monday
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was all hands on deck to get Henrico County students back into the classroom Monday. School officials say they’re dealing with a few challenges, including staffing shortages, but remain optimistic heading into the new school year. “It’s going to be a fantastic first day...
NBC12
Pocahontas Parkway gives $20k grant to Feed More’s Meals on Wheels progam
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pocahontas Parkway is giving $20,000 in grant money to Feed More to support its Meals on Wheels program. The Meals on Wheels program has delivered nutritious meals daily to elderly and homebound neighborhoods across central Virginia every day since 1967. “The fight against hunger and food...
NBC12
Richmond sees ‘significant uptick in graffiti’ since 2020, offers free cleaning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is dealing with a rise in graffiti. It’s littering many streets and sidewalks. Officials say this trend spans from the southside to the Fan. This week on Bainbridge Street, several murals have been vandalized with black spray paint. “There’s been a...
NBC12
Make-A-Wish, Hanover Fire Dept. grant 7-year-old’s wish to be firefighter
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and the Hanover Fire Department grant a local child’s wish to be a Hanover firefighter. 7-year-old Javi is diagnosed with cancer, and he has always been interested in emergency responders and vehicles near his home, which inspired his wish. During Make-A-Wish Night...
NBC12
Federal COVID-19 test program ends Friday, other options available for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Time is running out to get a free at-home COVID-19 test from the federal government with the program to order one ending this week, luckily in Virginia are other options for those looking for free kits. The testing program is ending for several reasons. There isn’t enough...
NBC12
GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is in the early phases of launching a new pilot program that would extend its 1A bus route for about 5 miles down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield County’s east end. The idea is to expand the bus route, which currently stops at the Kroger...
NBC12
Experts give water safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Compared to Memorial Day weekend, officials expect Labor Day weekend to be safer for those heading out on the river because the water levels won’t be nearly as high. During Memorial Day weekend, the river crested at over 9 feet. That’s when only professionals should be...
NBC12
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
NBC12
One hospitalized in electrical fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An electrical fire out of Richmond has sent one person to the hospital. On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 1:35 p.m., the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Akron Street for the report of an electrical fire. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the house.
NBC12
62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
NBC12
Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazing charges for five of the 11 Delta Chi fraternity members charged concerning the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes were dropped. According to court records, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor hazing charges against Riley McDaniel, Robert Fritz, Alexander Bradley, Alessandro Medina-Villanueva and Quinn Kuby. Fritz,...
NBC12
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location. “We try to help...
NBC12
VCU Police ask for public’s help identifying man responsible for injuring student in assault
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one person suspected of an aggravated assault that resulted in a VCU student getting seriously injured near Switch Pop-Up Bar. On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00...
NBC12
Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is behind bars tonight after a barricade situation in Fredericksburg. Police got a tip that 44-year-old Roy Curtis White, who was wanted out of Chesterfield and Hanover County, was at a home on Preserve Lane. Patrol officers went to the home, saw White...
NBC12
Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area was closed for an extended period of time but has reopened. Officials...
NBC12
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.
NBC12
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
Forecast: Hot for a couple more days with late week heat relief ahead!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms possible Tuesday otherwise a quiet weather week ahead with a big drop in humidity on Thursday. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low...
NBC12
Hanover Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help to find missing woman
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Jasmine Destiny Hughes was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21. She was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hughes was last seen wearing a grey-colored hooded Nike...
NBC12
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
