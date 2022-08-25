ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Henrico students return to classes Monday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was all hands on deck to get Henrico County students back into the classroom Monday. School officials say they’re dealing with a few challenges, including staffing shortages, but remain optimistic heading into the new school year. “It’s going to be a fantastic first day...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Make-A-Wish, Hanover Fire Dept. grant 7-year-old’s wish to be firefighter

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and the Hanover Fire Department grant a local child’s wish to be a Hanover firefighter. 7-year-old Javi is diagnosed with cancer, and he has always been interested in emergency responders and vehicles near his home, which inspired his wish. During Make-A-Wish Night...
HANOVER, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
NBC12

GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is in the early phases of launching a new pilot program that would extend its 1A bus route for about 5 miles down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield County’s east end. The idea is to expand the bus route, which currently stops at the Kroger...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Experts give water safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Compared to Memorial Day weekend, officials expect Labor Day weekend to be safer for those heading out on the river because the water levels won’t be nearly as high. During Memorial Day weekend, the river crested at over 9 feet. That’s when only professionals should be...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

One hospitalized in electrical fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An electrical fire out of Richmond has sent one person to the hospital. On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 1:35 p.m., the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Akron Street for the report of an electrical fire. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the house.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazing charges for five of the 11 Delta Chi fraternity members charged concerning the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes were dropped. According to court records, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor hazing charges against Riley McDaniel, Robert Fritz, Alexander Bradley, Alessandro Medina-Villanueva and Quinn Kuby. Fritz,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area was closed for an extended period of time but has reopened. Officials...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Fire tears through roof of Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

