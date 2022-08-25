Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
msn.com
There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit
Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
Slide reopens after riders go airborne at park in Michigan
A Michigan state park has reopened its "giant slide" after riders were filmed hurtling down at speeds that sent them momentarily airborne before crashing back down.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 48th annual Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival (Wyandotte, MI)
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Our Lady of the Scapular parish for their 48th annual Polish Festival. The annual event features Polish music, food, beer and dancers. It took place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wyandotte, Mich. Other activities included a gaggle drawing, bingo and a 50/50 drawing. This year’s event featured live performances by The Polish Muslims on Friday and The Kielbasa Kings on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Actual ‘Ferris Bueller’ movie car now on display in Michigan for a short time
DEARBORN, MI - Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? An actual car used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is now on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. It just arrived there and will be at the museum for the next six months.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
INTERVIEW: Wahlberg again raises $1M for kids at Detroit celebrity golf outing
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
plymouthvoice.com
Last outdoor summer concert in Plymouth this weekend
Aug. 29, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The popular band Atomic Radio will cap another season of Music in the Air Concert Series in Plymouth’s Kellogg Park on September 2. The summer fun outdoor concerts started with blues band Motor City Josh just before Memorial Day entertaining countless thousands with live performances each Friday night, starting at 7:00 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Specialty spice mix is the secret to Star’s Café falafel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The secret to good falafel? A spice mix from Jordan. Rather, an expensive, customized spice mix from Jordan first ordered in 1983 and bought from the same supplier today, according to Mohamad Hussein, owner of Ann Arbor’s Star’s Café. “We pay triple money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
michiganmamanews.com
Celebrities Unite to Help Raise Awareness and Money for At-Risk Macomb County Kids
Celebrities unite to help raise awareness and money to benefit underprivileged youth at Cherry Creek Golf Club in Shelby Township, MI for the annual Neway Works Celebrity Charity Golf Classic, raising close to $25,000. Presented by title sponsor Total Life Changes. and their 15-Day-Challenge, the annual Golf-for-Kids charity tournament was...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Plymouth, MI USA
Today, as I was walking downtown Plymouth Michigan with my Husband and my father in-law I found this beautiful quilted heart and it just made my day! I felt like I was meant to find it as my husband and I just got married this week! What an amazing little keepsake.
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
theprp.com
Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows
You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
Comments / 0