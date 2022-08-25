ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 48th annual Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival (Wyandotte, MI)

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Our Lady of the Scapular parish for their 48th annual Polish Festival. The annual event features Polish music, food, beer and dancers. It took place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wyandotte, Mich. Other activities included a gaggle drawing, bingo and a 50/50 drawing. This year’s event featured live performances by The Polish Muslims on Friday and The Kielbasa Kings on Saturday.
WYANDOTTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Trenton, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Last outdoor summer concert in Plymouth this weekend

Aug. 29, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The popular band Atomic Radio will cap another season of Music in the Air Concert Series in Plymouth’s Kellogg Park on September 2. The summer fun outdoor concerts started with blues band Motor City Josh just before Memorial Day entertaining countless thousands with live performances each Friday night, starting at 7:00 p.m.
PLYMOUTH, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Daycare#Doggie#Doggy#Pet Lover#Tiktok#Wrenhayes#Wannabeartist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pets
1470 WFNT

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
DETROIT, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Plymouth, MI USA

Today, as I was walking downtown Plymouth Michigan with my Husband and my father in-law I found this beautiful quilted heart and it just made my day! I felt like I was meant to find it as my husband and I just got married this week! What an amazing little keepsake.
PLYMOUTH, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Room Available 15 Mile/Mound

Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
theprp.com

Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows

You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
HAMTRAMCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy