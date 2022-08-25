JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Julie Kaplan received an unexpected call from JEA on Friday evening about a boil water advisory. “We found out 13 hours after the warning went out to boil water. So in those 13 hours I've got four small dogs, I got a husband that went through a lot of surgeries and pretty sick and we’ve been drinking the water," Kaplan said.

