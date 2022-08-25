ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

msn.com

Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after 'making threats'

A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident. The statement says the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville residents still upset because of delayed notice from JEA on boil water advisory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Julie Kaplan received an unexpected call from JEA on Friday evening about a boil water advisory. “We found out 13 hours after the warning went out to boil water. So in those 13 hours I've got four small dogs, I got a husband that went through a lot of surgeries and pretty sick and we’ve been drinking the water," Kaplan said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free STD, HIV testing event in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Free Sexually Transmitted Disease and Sexually Transmitted Infection testing will be offered to Clay County and surrounding county residents on Wednesday at the new Community Paramedicine Office. The Clay County Community Paramedicine team, which is through Clay County Fire and Rescue, partnered with Independent Medical Group...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

