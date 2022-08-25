Read full article on original website
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after 'making threats'
A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident. The statement says the...
Jacksonville residents still upset because of delayed notice from JEA on boil water advisory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Julie Kaplan received an unexpected call from JEA on Friday evening about a boil water advisory. “We found out 13 hours after the warning went out to boil water. So in those 13 hours I've got four small dogs, I got a husband that went through a lot of surgeries and pretty sick and we’ve been drinking the water," Kaplan said.
Lakesha Burton cancels Monday's debate with Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters
* The above video is from a previous unrelated story. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton has pulled out of tonight's debate with T.K. Waters scheduled to take place in front of members of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to her campaign manager, Marlo Zarka. "I do not feel the...
Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton pulls out of police union debate against challenger TK Waters
Just one day after Democratic Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton challenged Republican candidate TK Waters to a series of three debates, Waters is now accusing Burton of backing out of a debate scheduled for Monday evening. The debate was supposed to for members of the local police union. >>> STREAM...
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
Mother speaks out after daughter accuses Starke youth academy employee of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – A parent of one of the cadets at a youth academy in Bradford County is speaking out after accusations involving inappropriate behavior between her daughter and an employee. The Florida Youth Challenge Academy, a program located in Starke that helps troubled teens, was under investigation for...
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
‘One pill can kill’: Florida attorney general issues fentanyl warning to college students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “One pill can kill.”. That’s state attorney general Ashley Moody’s warning to college students starting their fall semester. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid that can easily mix with other drugs to the point where you may not know it’s there. “It’s...
Garrett Dennis urges scrutiny about Jax Chamber funding while leaving City Council
Dennis' replacement on the Council has already been picked. An outgoing Jacksonville City Councilman sought information on how the city’s disbursements to the local Chamber of Commerce have been spent in one of his final acts on the Council. Democrat Garrett Dennis wrote a letter to Council Auditor Kim...
Customers say they never heard from JEA on boil water advisory being lifted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has given the all-clear and is reporting it’s now safe for more than 19,500 customers to drink tap water on the Southside. On Friday, the utility put out a boil water advisory after E. coli was discovered in a well that supplied a local water treatment facility.
Man pleads not guilty to murder, other charges in death of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a pond in the San Marco neighborhood, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation and accessory after the fact.
Nassau Schools reach agreement with support staff, teacher negotiations continue
The district hired 194 new instructional employees for the 2022-23 school year. Sometimes lost in the discussion of trying to recruit and retain public school faculty and staff are the contract negotiations with those who are showing up and putting in the work currently. For the Nassau County School District,...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
Ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal to remain in jail after no decision made on bond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No decision was made on whether to grant bond to ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal during a Thursday pre-trial hearing. The judge took arguments under consideration to release Dyal based on health issues, but will make a decision at another time. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Boil water notice in effect until at least Sunday morning for portions of Southside including Tinseltown, Town Center: JEA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after E. coli bacteria were found Friday in wells on Saints Road in the Sandalwood area, a precautionary boil water notice affecting a large swath of the city’s Southside, including nearly 3,000 commercial customers, remained in effect. The bacteria were found at a...
Free STD, HIV testing event in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Free Sexually Transmitted Disease and Sexually Transmitted Infection testing will be offered to Clay County and surrounding county residents on Wednesday at the new Community Paramedicine Office. The Clay County Community Paramedicine team, which is through Clay County Fire and Rescue, partnered with Independent Medical Group...
Do you know this pig? The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs your help.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office picked up this black pig in the area of 8100 Mariner Street, near Cahoon Road and I-10. Don't worry, he didn't do anything wrong -- he's just lost. If you know who this pig belongs to and can help him go all...
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
*The above video was originally published June 2. Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources...
Local father, veteran killed during birthday celebration at Jacksonville Beach short-term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Army veteran, father, and entrepreneur was shot dead Thursday night just hours before his 32nd birthday. Friends identified the victim as Shawn Davis. “Shawn is the type of guy — if you’re stuck in the mud, he’s not going to throw a rope,...
