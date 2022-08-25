Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 8/29/22 – From Press Release. Villanova men’s lacrosse head coach Mike Corrado and his staff have welcomed 12 freshmen to the team for the 2022-23 academic year. This incoming class feature three attackers, three midfielders, one faceoff specialist, one long stick midfielder, three defenders, and one goalkeeper.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO