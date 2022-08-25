Read full article on original website
KVOE
Jury trial set for late September in Emporia drug case
Trial dates have been set for a woman accused of drug distribution and conspiracy in an Emporia drug case. A motion to suppress evidence in the case of Amanda Sibert was ultimately denied during a hearing in Lyon County District Court Monday morning. Sibert is now set for jury trial Sept. 19-21 with a final pretrial coming Sept. 14.
KVOE
Diaz waives right to speedy trial in hearing Monday
Court proceedings will continue in October for an Emporia man accused of attempted second-degree murder and other counts related to an alleged shooting and home invasion robbery from October 2020. According to court documents made available to KVOE, Marcos Diaz waived his right to a speedy trial during a status...
KVOE
Lyon County Law Enforcement Center booking area renovation scheduled to begin in mid-October
The Lyon County Detention Center is receiving a much need renovation. During the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action meeting last Thursday, Jail Director Jay Whitney presented a renovation project for the jail’s booking facility which is expected to begin in mid-October. According to Whitney, the full scope of the project will include a complete rehaul of the current area which is steadily deteriorating.
KVOE
Semi driver cited, traffic closed in 10 block of West Logan until further notice following incident Sunday afternoon
A semi driver was cited after an accident that downed a power line in downtown Emporia Sunday afternoon. According to Emporia Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms, the accident occurred at the intersection of West Logan Ave. and Commercial Street just before noon. Vortherms says the semi allegedly attempted to make a u-turn in the intersection and caught the power line.
KVOE
Motions hearing set for Monday in Emporia drug distribution, conspiracy case
A hearing is coming Monday morning for a woman accused of drug distribution and conspiracy in an Emporia drug case. Amanda Sibert has a motion to suppress evidence on the table. Monday’s hearing is at 9 am in Lyon County District Court. Sibert is charged with drug distribution, conspiracy...
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
KVOE
Four arrested as part of two alleged chases in Greenwood County
Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
23yo male arrested in shots fired incident in Aggieville
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible for injuring a man found with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called...
KVOE
Saturation Saturday underway as partnership between Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, MADD
Lyon County deputies are now participating in two special traffic enforcement campaigns — at least for Saturday. KVOE News has already highlighted the Sheriff’s Office involvement in the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign underway through the Labor Day weekend. Deputy Jody Meyers says the Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the fourth annual Saturation Saturday effort.
KVOE
Emporia chase suspect set for preliminary hearing Thursday
One man accused of leading Emporia Police on a chase in the city limits this past spring has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Vontrez Williams will be in court at 2 pm. He’s facing a count of felony flee and elude and a count of reckless driving.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver hospitalized in Geary Co. after losing control of bike
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized in Geary Co. on Saturday after he lost control of his bike. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officials were called to the area of mile marker 149 on Highway 77 with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf, boys soccer in action Tuesday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Tuesday. The girls golf team tees off its season with its lone home tournament. Coach Rick Eckert says the Spartans will be tested. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. at Emporia Golf Course. The Emporia High boys soccer team plays its...
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
KVOE
Mowing mishap at Waters Hardware sends one to Newman Friday
A mowing accident sent one man to Newman Regional Health with what are being called non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Fire were called to Water’s Hardware at 2727 Us Highway 50 in western Emporia around 1:35 pm for what was initially reported as an attempted burglary. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews found a man whose leg was pinned between a wall and lawn mower in a drainage ditch between the Waters and Arby’s parking lots.
