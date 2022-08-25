Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette police: Driver charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at other vehicle’s occupants
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at people in a vehicle on Douglas Highway Aug. 26. A man driving a silver Honda with Georgia license plates pointed a rifle at people in a blue Chevrolet that a 41-year-old man was driving north on Douglas Highway, Gillette Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Monday. Two 48-year-old women and a 4-year-old boy were also in the Chevrolet. Police found the silver Honda unattended on 12th Street. They found the man with a 23-year-old man in an apartment building.
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
85-year-old man beats scam call requesting $9k in ‘bailout’ money
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 85-year-old man didn’t fall for a scam Aug. 26 in which he was asked to pay $9,000. Gillette Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the man said a caller told him to give him the money to bail out a family member who supposedly was in jail after getting into a vehicle crash. The victim didn’t give the caller the money, Wasson said. Instead, he reported the incident to Gillette police.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/27/2022-8/28/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28:. At 12:24 a.m. to the 300 block of S A Road for a vehicle fire. Firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire. They were able to quickly suppress the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 25
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
Obituaries: Honey; Franzen
Owen Michael Honey: August 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022. Owen passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family as they prepared to celebrate his arrival to the world. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Owen M. Honey will held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating; interment Upton Cemetery.
National average for gas falls for 11th week; Campbell County now has Wyoming’s cheapest gas
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of gasoline fell for the 11th consecutive week, and price drops in Campbell County mean it now has the cheapest gas in the state. GasBuddy, a national price tracker, reported a 5 cent drop in the national average to...
Campbell County divorces through August 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 16 through Aug. 20. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Susan...
Candidate filing deadline is today for Wyoming’s General Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The deadline is today for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until the Secretary of State Office closes to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county office must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirement are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
PHOTOS: 2022 state horseshoe championship
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Horseshoes filled the air behind Fireside Lounge on Saturday, Aug. 27, with the 2022 State Horseshoe Championship in full swing. The competition is held in different locations around Wyoming and returns to Gillette about once every four years. Gameplay is expected to continue this weekend through Sunday, Aug. 28.
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
I-90 bridge repair in Buffalo will require short term road closure
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor S&S Builders are repairing a bridge on I-90 in Buffalo in September and October. S&S Builders, LLC has been preparing this past week to repair the bent cap and replace the girder. The contractor will have to temporarily close US 14/16 Sept. 1 to remove the girder. By late September, the contractor will replace the girder and need to have another short-term road closure at that time.
Sheridan Girls Swimming Team Starts 2022 Season at Gillette
Sheridan placed 5th out of 10 teams in Friday’s relay competition, and 4th out of 8 teams in Saturday’s Pentathlon. The next scheduled swim meets are scheduled for Friday, September 2nd at Natrona, and Saturday, September 3rd at Buffalo. Friday’s Relay Results:. Saturday’s Pentathlon Results:
Road Closure scheduled for I-90 Bridge Repair in Buffalo
A damaged bridge at the Interstate 90-Highway 16 interchange in Buffalo is scheduled for repairs this week and a road closure is se to happen on Thursday, September 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In a release from WYDOT, they reported the bridge was damaged in July of...
Sunny and warm to start the week; higher temps to come
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s not really much to this week’s forecast, except that under clear and sunny skies, Campbell County will see rising mercury. High pressure has moved into the region. Although a few clouds will be possible as a weak cool front passes through, today will kick off a week-long warming trend that will take temperatures from the low 80s to the low 90s, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
