Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead
A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Former Elder Robert Lee Harris Convicted Of Killing Wife In Kansas
A former church elder, 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, was convicted of killing his wife in Overland Park, Kansas. Harris, who was a church elder at the Repairers Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 19 for killing his wife, Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8, 2018.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
