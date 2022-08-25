ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Hole at the Twin Falls County, ID Fair

John Evans was Governor, Ronald Reagan was President, and the population of all of Twin Falls County was about the size of the city today. Brent Reinke didn’t have gray hair. His family began operating Mr. Bs as a concession at the county fair. It served generations over the next four decades. Now an era has come to an end. The family decided to bring it to an end. This year, the Reinke’s will enjoy the fair just like everyone else, without the long days of set up, serving, and then tearing down. `The fair is among the longest-running institutions in southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

A Curmudgeon Skips the Rides at the Twin Falls County Fair

I haven’t been on a carnival ride for at least 20 years, and maybe 25. This is a shame because I have a colorful history when it comes to rides at fairs and amusement parks. When I was five, I was the tallest kid in my kindergarten class. Other kids eventually surpassed me, but at the time I could have passed for being eight. There was a small amusement park at the lake where my dad worked. One day, my mom took my sister, brother, and me to check out the rides.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?

The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KIVI-TV

First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way

Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Look as a Massive Bison Stampede in Yellowstone Kills Traffic

Visiting Yellowstone should be on everyone's bucket list, and fortunately for those in the Magic Valley, we live close enough that there is little to no excuse for not going at some point. It is one of the most beautiful, natural areas in the country, and you can see animals in their natural habitat like nowhere else. When visiting, make sure you have your camera handy, because you never know what type of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you will have to capture something. Recently a group of cars driving through Yellowstone caught a stampede, which reminds you how unpredictable the animals in the park can be.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Hotspot#Southern Idaho#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Mining Equipment#Gem State#Quartz#Native American
98.3 The Snake

Magic Valley Task Force Investigating Friday High Speed Chase

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed chase and reports of shots fired early Friday near Buhl. According to court records, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson was arraigned Monday on felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer with a vehicle early in the morning on August 26. In court documents a Twin Falls County Deputy reported hearing "shots fired" over the radio and witnessed a young male with black hair lying motionless on the ground when he arrived on scene when the chase ended in a field. The charging documents doesn't mention any further details related to the reports of shots fired. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident is being handled by the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force headed by a Jerome agency and no further details were given. Deputies responded a little before 3 a.m. following a report from a man who had stopped to check on the people in a car stopped in the middle of the road in Filer. The man reported a male in the passenger seat pulled out a firearm. The suspect vehicle, a gray Hyundai sedan, made its way into Twin Falls where Twin Falls County Deputies attempted to pull it over at a gas station. The car then sped off at speeds of more than 100 mph towards Filer in the opposing lanes of travel. A deputy reported in the charging documents that the car hit speeds of 120 mph while going through Filer. The pursuit went through Buhl at speeds clocked around 100 mph where the sedan nearly hit another vehicle head on. Eventually the car went into a field on 4100 N where deputies pinned it. A deputy then pulled the driver, Gibson, from the car and placed her in custody.
BUHL, ID
Idaho State Journal

BLM launches investigation after laser pointed at firefighting plane

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management has launched an investigation after a laser was pointed at one of its firefighting aircraft in mid-July. The air tanker was approaching Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, near sundown when the laser was pointed at it, hampering the pilots’ ability to see, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said. “It was extremely dangerous,” Brizendine said. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
kmvt

Annual car show brings in a big crowd in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls is becoming a destination for car enthusiasts., as the 8th annual Summer Showdown Cars show was held on Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. One of the organizers said the event has doubled in size since its inception. They typically see anywhere from...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Marshall Tucker Band 50 Years Tour Stops North Of Twin Falls

One of the most iconic names in southern rock is coming to a Sun Valley venue this week as hard-working Americans prepare to enjoy a much-needed, Labor Day three-day weekend. Tickets are listed as sold out by most retailers, but the weather is going to be ideal for a little picnic or tailgate outside the venue under the stars if you can't wrangle any up.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy