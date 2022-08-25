Read full article on original website
5 Most Popular Twin Falls Google Searches That Have Nothing To Do With Idaho
Have you ever Googled something just to see what the most searched thing about it is? I did it with Twin Falls and I have to say, most of the Google searches have nothing to do with where we live, let alone Idaho at all.
There’s a Big Hole at the Twin Falls County, ID Fair
John Evans was Governor, Ronald Reagan was President, and the population of all of Twin Falls County was about the size of the city today. Brent Reinke didn’t have gray hair. His family began operating Mr. Bs as a concession at the county fair. It served generations over the next four decades. Now an era has come to an end. The family decided to bring it to an end. This year, the Reinke’s will enjoy the fair just like everyone else, without the long days of set up, serving, and then tearing down. `The fair is among the longest-running institutions in southern Idaho.
A Curmudgeon Skips the Rides at the Twin Falls County Fair
I haven’t been on a carnival ride for at least 20 years, and maybe 25. This is a shame because I have a colorful history when it comes to rides at fairs and amusement parks. When I was five, I was the tallest kid in my kindergarten class. Other kids eventually surpassed me, but at the time I could have passed for being eight. There was a small amusement park at the lake where my dad worked. One day, my mom took my sister, brother, and me to check out the rides.
Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?
The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
Look as a Massive Bison Stampede in Yellowstone Kills Traffic
Visiting Yellowstone should be on everyone's bucket list, and fortunately for those in the Magic Valley, we live close enough that there is little to no excuse for not going at some point. It is one of the most beautiful, natural areas in the country, and you can see animals in their natural habitat like nowhere else. When visiting, make sure you have your camera handy, because you never know what type of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you will have to capture something. Recently a group of cars driving through Yellowstone caught a stampede, which reminds you how unpredictable the animals in the park can be.
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What's Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater.
Magic Valley Task Force Investigating Friday High Speed Chase
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed chase and reports of shots fired early Friday near Buhl. According to court records, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson was arraigned Monday on felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer with a vehicle early in the morning on August 26. In court documents a Twin Falls County Deputy reported hearing "shots fired" over the radio and witnessed a young male with black hair lying motionless on the ground when he arrived on scene when the chase ended in a field. The charging documents doesn't mention any further details related to the reports of shots fired. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident is being handled by the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force headed by a Jerome agency and no further details were given. Deputies responded a little before 3 a.m. following a report from a man who had stopped to check on the people in a car stopped in the middle of the road in Filer. The man reported a male in the passenger seat pulled out a firearm. The suspect vehicle, a gray Hyundai sedan, made its way into Twin Falls where Twin Falls County Deputies attempted to pull it over at a gas station. The car then sped off at speeds of more than 100 mph towards Filer in the opposing lanes of travel. A deputy reported in the charging documents that the car hit speeds of 120 mph while going through Filer. The pursuit went through Buhl at speeds clocked around 100 mph where the sedan nearly hit another vehicle head on. Eventually the car went into a field on 4100 N where deputies pinned it. A deputy then pulled the driver, Gibson, from the car and placed her in custody.
Rock On At The Filer Golf Course With Music, Food, And Fun
Rock The Range is coming to Pebble Ponds Golf Course in Filer and it is going to be an event you do not want to miss. Bringing together all your favorite things in one place for a 21 and over experience. This is the first year and hopefully many more to come.
The Delicious New Cookie Twin Falls Girl Scouts Are Slinging
The next time you walk out of a store or open your front door and cross paths with a Twin Falls Girl Scouts member, make sure to ask about the newest flavor before you buy 10 boxes. The scout's new cookie was unveiled to the U.S. just days ago and is available for purchase online.
BLM launches investigation after laser pointed at firefighting plane
TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management has launched an investigation after a laser was pointed at one of its firefighting aircraft in mid-July. The air tanker was approaching Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, near sundown when the laser was pointed at it, hampering the pilots’ ability to see, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said. “It was extremely dangerous,” Brizendine said. ...
kmvt
Annual car show brings in a big crowd in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls is becoming a destination for car enthusiasts., as the 8th annual Summer Showdown Cars show was held on Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. One of the organizers said the event has doubled in size since its inception.
Do You Work Or Live With A Twin Falls Chronic Interrupter?
Interrupting someone mid-sentence is something we've both been guilty of and found ourselves at the receiving end of. It can ruin work and personal relationships if it happens too frequently.
The Most Horrifying Buys At Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store
Halloween is now just nine weeks away. The Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store is nearly fully operational as masks, makeup, costumes, movie merchandise, rubber weapons, and inflatable ghouls are being unpacked and organized on store shelves. There are a number of reasons I look forward to Labor Day every year....
How I Became a Cat Person When I Moved to Idaho
I was never a cat guy when I was younger. I like dogs. Big dogs. We had cats in the house, but I wasn’t close to any of them. When I first came to Twin Falls, I had no pets and was living downtown in a studio apartment. There...
Weird: Why Do Some Idaho Cars Have Plastic Bags On Their Wiper Blades?
There are a lot of unknowns in the world, and one of the most talked about unknowns in Twin Falls right now is the little plastic bags on random car wipers. What’s up with that?. Plastic Bags On Wiper Blades. We only started seeing the tiny plastic wiper blade...
kmvt
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Joshua Molina learned his fate in a Twin Falls courtroom. He had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder, and four counts of injury to a child, in connection with the death of a child in 2017.
Marshall Tucker Band 50 Years Tour Stops North Of Twin Falls
One of the most iconic names in southern rock is coming to a Sun Valley venue this week as hard-working Americans prepare to enjoy a much-needed, Labor Day three-day weekend. Tickets are listed as sold out by most retailers, but the weather is going to be ideal for a little picnic or tailgate outside the venue under the stars if you can't wrangle any up.
Twin Falls Has A New Concert Venue And A Local Band Is Returning For One Night Of Fun
This is the first I have heard of a new concert venue in Twin Falls, but now I am super excited! A local band is coming back to Twin Falls where it all started for a night of entertainment. If you are into indie-rock this is for your. New Concert...
