LISTEN: George Harrison’s Stunning Solo Vocal Performance Of The Song, “All Things Must Pass”
Sometimes a song can become associated with a particular artist or their unique sonic style to the point where one tends to appreciate it as a whole rather than taking the time to appreciate and comprehend each component separately. Isolating specific parts of a song can offer a fresh perspective on the art form and technique that give it its unique identity, while isolating tracks can give us a fresh perspective on a talent that was previously underappreciated, which may be when this is used most effectively.
Rina Sawayama, Pop Therapist
A congregation of sweaty New Yorkers in mesh tank tops, sparkly eyeliner, and combat boots gazed up at their idol. Over the course of one night in May, Rina Sawayama turned Manhattan’s cavernous Terminal 5 into the city’s hottest—and most self-affirming—pop destination. It sometimes felt like a spiritual experience—part corporeal release, part cathartic soul-searching. Even a brand new song that no one had heard yet got a rapturous response: When Sawayama belted out the yodeling hook to “Catch Me in the Air,” about her newfound appreciation for the immigrant mother who raised her as a single parent, people instinctively raised their hands and lost their shit.
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
Britney Spears Returns for New Song With Elton John “Hold Me Closer”: Listen
Britney Spears is back with her first newly recorded song since the Glory era, and it’s a duet with Elton John. “Hold Me Closer” is a spin on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The updated track was produced by Andrew Watt. Check it out below.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Over Contents of New Song
There are few rock stars more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne. His lyrics delve into some of the darker parts of the human mind. He’s touched on monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and all manner of other dark topics. Osbourne earned the nickname “The Prince of Darkness” more than 40 years ago when he was with Black Sabbath and continues to live up to that image in his music. Currently, Ozzy is waiting to release his 13th studio album Patient Number 9.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
The Who’s Pete Townshend Said 1 Beatles Album and 1 Beach Boys Album ‘Redefined Music’
The Who's Pete Townshend liked to smoke marijuana while listening to one of The Beatles' albums and one of The Beach Boys' albums.
Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro Perform “Nivel de Perreo” at VMAs 2022
J Balvin took the stage with Ryan Castro tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform the song “Nivel de Perreo.” The performance marked the single’s television world premiere and it featured a giant twerking AR dancer. It’s also Balvin’s first performance at the VMAs since 2019, when he joined Bad Bunny to play the song “Que Pretendes” from their collaborative album Oasis. Watch it happen below.
Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen
Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’: Paul McCartney Tried to Sing Like Another Rock Star on the Song
Paul McCartney revealed he was trying to mimic the songs from an old-fashioned genre when he sat at a piano and wrote The Beatles' "Lady Madonna."
The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’: Only 1 Beatles Song Was No. 1 Longer
The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. One of The Beatles' songs was No. 1 for a longer time.
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
FaltyDL Announces New Album A Nurse to My Patience, Shares New Song With Julianna Barwick: Listen
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
