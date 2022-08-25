Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Pregame Injury Update On Three Missing Players
As postseason quickly approaches, there’s lots of looming anxiety around the status of a few key players.Before Saturday’s game, Dave Roberts provided a little relief for LA fans:. Gavin Lux Still Missing From Lineup. The 24-year-old second baseman has yet to make an appearance since his Monday start....
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB・
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
dodgerblue.com
Who Is Calling The Dodgers Game On Peacock Against Marlins?
UPDATE (Aug. 28, 9 a.m. PT): Dontrelle Willis was not among the analysts calling the game on Peacock between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Gabby Sanchez joined Jason Benetti and Tommy Hutton in the broadcast booth. When MLB announced a streaming rights agreement earlier this year, the Los...
Devin Williams becomes first in what's expected to be a big UCLA recruiting class
Versatile power forward Devin Williams can fill a spot now for UCLA and for the future given the potentially high number of players who might leave after next season.
Dodgers: Urias Holds it Down on Defense While Offense Came Alive on Sunday
The Dodgers lost a tough one last night against Miami’s best pitcher and one of the best pitchers in the league, Sandy Alcantara. However, today LA had their lefty ace on the mound, Julio Urias, and he pitched like the Cy Young candidate he should be. Urias shoved against...
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner meets California School for the Deaf-Riverside football team
California School for the Deaf-Riverside continues to win football games and inspire fans. The team found itself in headlines across the country last year, as it started the season 12-0 before losing in the state championship game. They might have fell short of their ultimate goal, but their ...
