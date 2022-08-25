ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Glenn Davis
3d ago

stop the trapping of all animals Trappers are not need anymore it 2022 tell them to get a job. don't buy anything made from wildlife fur.

Beast Mode
3d ago

that's horrible I'm a hunter I'm really very responsible and ethical. and I've never used traps. I just don't care for them. now I'll admit if I'm living in rural areas like really away from it all I'd probably use a trap line or two to survive if necessary. but I prefer not to use them

Clint Tegtmeier
3d ago

absolutely no proof the missing toes are from traps.do you SNOWFLAKES know that bears fight each other and bite or rip off toes in the process.Traps are not BAD or Horrific they are a tool when used as they legally should be.A bear could loose a toe or more just hunting and foraging to survive naturally.

