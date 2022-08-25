Read full article on original website
Phys.org
A centered error entropy-based sigma-point Kalman filter for spacecraft state estimation with non-Gaussian noise
A spacecraft attitude kinematics model, attitude measurement model, and filter algorithm are three important parts in spacecraft attitude determination, and a high-precision filtering algorithm is the key to attitude determination. The classical sigma-point Kalman filter (SPKF) is widely used in a spacecraft state estimation area with the Gaussian white noise hypothesis.
Phys.org
Pulses from an atom-sharp tip enable researchers to break and form chemical bonds at will
Chemical reactions often produce messy mixtures of different products. Hence, chemists spend a lot of time coaxing their reactions to be more selective to make particular target molecules. Now, an international team of researchers has achieved that kind of selectivity by delivering voltage pulses to a single molecule through an incredibly sharp tip.
Phys.org
Chemical trends in high thermoelectric performance proved in pyrite-type dichalcogenides
Prof. Zhang Yongsheng's research group at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has systematically investigated the thermoelectric (TE) properties of three pyrite-type IIB-VIA2 dichalcogenides (ZnS2, CdS2 and CdSe2), and explored their physical mechanisms and several chemical trends. Their findings were published in Physics Review...
Phys.org
Discovery of the oldest visible planetary nebula hosted by a 500-million-year-old galactic cluster
An international team of astronomers led by members of the Laboratory for Space Research (LSR) and Department of Physics at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), have discovered a rare celestial jewel—a so-called Planetary Nebula (PN) inside a 500 million-year-old galactic open cluster (OC) called M37 (also known as NGC2099). This is a very rare finding of high astrophysical value. Their findings have just been published in the open-access Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Phys.org
How can X-ray diffraction be used for a reliable study of nanostructured materials?
Owing to their unique physical properties, nanostructured materials are now at the forefront of materials science. Several different techniques can be used to characterize their microscopic features, but each of these has its pros and cons. In new research published in The European Physical Journal Special Topics, Jenő Gubicza at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, shows that one indirect method, named X-ray diffraction line profile analysis (XLPA) is suitable for analyzing nanostructured materials, but its application and interpretation require special care for obtaining reliable conclusions.
Phys.org
'Naturally insulating' material emits pulses of superfluorescent light at room temperature
Researchers looking to synthesize a brighter and more stable nanoparticle for optical applications found that their creation instead exhibited a more surprising property: bursts of superfluorescence that occurred at both room temperature and regular intervals. The work could lead to the development of faster microchips, neurosensors, or materials for use in quantum computing applications, as well as a number of biological studies.
Phys.org
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
NASA's new moon rocket remained on track to blast off on a crucial test flight Monday, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad. The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It's poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA's Apollo program, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.
Phys.org
Genetic analysis of sub-seafloor ocean bacteria suggests seepage carries them great distances
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Canada, working with a colleague from the U.S., has found evidence of long-lived sub-seafloor bacteria seeping up into the ocean and traveling long distances via currents. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their genetic study of bacteria samples collected from the seafloor.
Phys.org
NASA says Friday launch of giant Moon rocket possible
A test flight of NASA's powerful new Moon rocket may be possible on Friday, officials said, after the US space agency scrubbed Monday's launch because of an engine issue. "Friday is definitely in play," Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters. "They're still holding in the launch countdown configuration...
Phys.org
Slime is all around and inside you: New research on its origins offers insight into genetic evolution
Slime is everywhere. It shapes the consistency of your bodily fluids, from the saliva in your mouth to the goo that covers your organs. It protects you against pathogens, including coronavirus, while creating a home in your mouth for billions of friendly bacteria. It helps slugs have Spiderman sex hanging from walls, hagfish turn water into rapidly expanding goo, lampreys filter their food and swiftlets build nests.
Phys.org
Sulfur content in some high-performance fabrics weakens them when exposed to moisture
Researchers have solved the mystery of why a high-performance fabric commonly used in firefighting and other protective garments weakens prematurely when it's exposed to moisture. The breakthrough helps solve a big safety challenge, says Saiful Hoque, a researcher in the Faculty of Agricultural, Life & Environmental Sciences. "As the garment...
Phys.org
Physics meets biology: How bacteria synchronize to build complex structures
Bacteria collaborate and coordinate collectively as they form a shared structure called a biofilm, such as the dental plaque on our teeth or the microbiome associated with our gut. This self-organization in multiple complex layers—despite variations of cellular properties at individual level—requires that the living systems share common, yet precise time, which has now been uncovered by physicists from the University of Luxembourg.
Phys.org
Dolphins form largest alliance network outside humans, study finds
Male bottlenose dolphins form the largest known multi-level alliance network outside humans, an international team led by researchers at the University of Bristol have shown. These cooperative relationships between groups increase male access to a contested resource. The scientists, with colleagues from the University of Zurich and University of Massachusetts,...
Phys.org
High-tech tools reveal opalized fossil skeleton
Paleontologists from Flinders University are using a micro-CT scanner and 3D printing to reconstruct a small dinosaur preserved as opal for more than 100 million years in white sandstone rocks. Using 21st-century technology to study of this ancient creature will allow the experts to investigate the rare fossil, and perhaps...
Phys.org
New labeling approach enables examination of packages cells send out to gain insight about health
Our cells are constantly communicating, and scientists have developed an efficient way to find out what messages they are sending in protein-packed biological suitcases called exosomes. These spherical exosomes, which reside in the internal membrane of a cell but will eventually head out to get inside another cell, transport large...
Phys.org
How light and temperature work together to affect plant growth
Plants lengthen and bend to secure access to sunlight. Despite observing this phenomenon for centuries, scientists do not fully understand it. Now, Salk scientists have discovered that two plant factors—the protein PIF7 and the growth hormone auxin—are the triggers that accelerate growth when plants are shaded by canopy and exposed to warm temperatures at the same time.
Phys.org
First in-situ temperature measurement of the thermophysical properties of lunar farside regolith
Lunar regolith is a layer of loosely-packed rocky grains deposited on the lunar surface, whose physical and chemical properties are important for deciphering the geologic history and formulating lunar spacecraft design. Probing the thermal conductivity of the lunar regolith has drawn a lot of attention since the Apollo era. Early measurements focused on the Apollo regolith samples, but the experimental data were available only at a few landing sites at the nearside.
Phys.org
X-shaped radio galaxies might form more simply than expected
When astronomers use radio telescopes to gaze into the night sky, they typically see elliptical-shaped galaxies, with twin jets blasting from either side of their central supermassive black hole. But every once in a while—less than 10% of the time—astronomers might spot something special and rare: An X-shaped radio galaxy, with four jets extending far into space.
Phys.org
Discovery of protein that regulates plant cell wall mechanics
Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) anchoring is an important post-translational modification, which tethers non-transmembrane proteins to the outer leaflet of the plasma membrane (PM). It participates in many biological processes via facilitating signal perception, cell adhesion, transportation, and metabolism. Mature GPI moieties of eukaryotes usually contain a conserved glycan core structure and a variable lipid tail, and the lipid portion is important for targeting GPI-anchored proteins (GPI-APs) to the destined places at cell surface. The differences in lipid structure hence indicate varied sorting pathways for GPI-APs. GPI lipid synthesis involves multi-step remodeling reactions, which convert unsaturated fatty acid chains to saturated lipids and ultimately form varied lipid tails in yeast and animals.
