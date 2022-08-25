ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
steve
2d ago

I’m not so sure about the loneliness and depression one. I know of many older people who, even though they won’t admit it, are lonely and that leads to depression.

DOUBLE BUBBLE
2d ago

Also getting older means no sex, that's a lie, we still get busy with it in our retirement years☺☺

Medical News Today

Everything to know about medications for social anxiety

Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
moneytalksnews.com

Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
