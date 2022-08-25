ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Surging mortgage rates spur downgrade of homebuilder stocks by Bank of America as the US housing market slows

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238Tke_0hVMDrpZ00
A worker makes repairs to a home under construction at the Lennar Bridgeway development in Newark, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Bank of America on Thursday downgraded homebuilders Lennar, Toll Brothers and KB Home.
  • New home demand has dropped over the last three months after two years of unprecedented growth.
  • Affordability is down, with the average monthly mortgage payment up 50% in some markets.

Jumping mortgage rates are contributing to lower demand for newly built homes, and while a bottom in the slump may be in sight, Bank of America said Thursday it was downgrading three homebuilding stocks.

The rating cuts for Lennar, Toll Brothers, and KB Home were published on the same day Freddie Mac reported a 5.5% average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a two-month high. The benchmark rate is up from 3.1% at the end of 2021 and 2.87% a year ago.

"New home demand has reset lower over the last three months following two years of unprecedented growth," research analyst Rafe Jadrosich said in the BofA note. Earnings for homebuilders and industry data indicate a sharp deceleration in demand in June and July on the back of "worsening affordability" and lower consumer confidence.

The investment bank sees a downside to homebuilder estimates and it's modeling, on average, per-share earnings 14% below consensus in 2023. Homebuilders have offset supply-chain bottlenecks and input cost inflation through price increases. "Going forward, we see risk that prices will begin to hit a ceiling and builders will reintroduce sales incentives as worsening affordability pressures demand," said Jadrosich.

Lennar was cut to an underperform rating from neutral, Toll Brothers was moved down to neutral from buy, and KB Home was reduced to neutral from buy. The ratings reflect valuation and relative positioning for different trends including a faster slowdown in West and Mountain markets than the national average and demand for speculative home sales that are outpacing built-to-order.

The average monthly mortgage payment for a new home in some key metro markets is up 40%-50% in the last six months and affordability was at the lowest levels since 2006, with entry-level buyers priced out, BofA said.

"We acknowledge July could be the trough; however, we expect overall demand to remain weak," with mortgage rates up substantially year-to-date and with home prices elevated. "Favorable demographics and migration trends are tailwinds, but buyers no longer feel the same urgency as the prior two years and will be more patient," the firm said.

Bank of America did upgrade DreamFinders to neutral from underperform and raised its price objective on the stock to $12 from $10.50. The company is concentrated in Florida and has high exposure to the build-to-rent segment, which BofA expects to outperform.

"DFH controls 100% of land through options, which better positions it in a slowing market," it said.

The S&P 500 Homebuilding Select Industry Index has lost about 28% this year.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Bank Of America#Stock#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Homebuilder#Toll Brothers#Kb Home#Freddie Mac#Bofa
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy