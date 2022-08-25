ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WISH-TV

A comparison of summer severe weather for 2021, 2022 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prior to Monday, it had been over a month and a half since a part of Indiana was placed under an enhanced (3/5) or higher risk of severe weather. In fact, the enhanced risk in northern sections of the state on Monday was only the second enhanced or higher risk of the summer (June-August) for Indiana. That other moderate (4/5) risk on June 13 came with a derecho that swept across northeast Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Storm chances Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few isolated downpours this evening, but our main chance at rain will arrive tomorrow into early Tuesday. TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms still possible mainly in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 70s. TOMORROW: Showers and storms...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Inside INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “All INdiana Politics” insiders talk about student loan debt relief on the latest show. Plus, meet the candidates to fill the vacant seat in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hot and humid Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a muggy day around Indiana. Highs climb into the 90s with feels like temperatures even hotter. TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies across much of the state. There’s a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. The main weather story will be the high heat and humidity. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 statewide. High humidity will make it feel like it’s more in the low to middle 90s.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Heat returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a hot and humid weekend across the state. It stays dry today but showers and storms are possible to end the weekend. TODAY: A little patchy fog may be possible to start off the morning in spots across the state. Skies stay mostly sunny throughout the day. It’s going to be warm with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity levels rise a little but will be tolerable for much of the day.
WISH-TV

Tracking Monday night’s storms, cooler air ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to monitor storm chances for our Monday evening and night with strong to severe storms possible. A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until 8 PM EDT for part of the northern half of Indiana. Monday night: Scattered rain and storms are expected...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Boeing could benefit if Artemis I launch goes well. NASA’s Artemis I launch set for Monday gives Boeing chance to restore its space credibility. Boeing is the biggest contractor for the agency’s space...
WISH-TV

Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen

8 years ago, a Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Ross was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away from complications during gall bladder surgery on June 29, 2014.
WISH-TV

WIC system back online after shutdown for updates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday the state health department said WIC clients should be able to make purchases using their benefits again after a weekend system outage. Indiana’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefit system went offline Friday evening as part of a scheduled upgrade. WIC Director Laura Chavez told News 8 there was no way to make the upgrades without taking the system offline. She said the new system should look little different to users but will allow the health department to use data to better tailor individuals’ WIC benefits to their needs.
WISH-TV

Southwestern Indiana woman charged with shooting husband during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A southwestern Indiana woman was charged with attempted murder after she shot her husband in the chest during an argument, state police said Monday. Hubert Wade, 58, was continuing to be treated Monday at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries, Indiana State...
WISH-TV

Mental health challenges an issue for many Black men

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For countless black men, waking up brings a constant level of fear. With issues including ongoing racism, police brutality, and social injustice, it is hard for some to find the light. While it may be hard to admit, experts say these issues have long-term impacts on...
WISH-TV

Army veteran in Vietnam War receives Purple Heart from Sen. Young

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican serving Indiana, on Monday presented a Purple Heart medal to Army veteran Reginald Staley. The presentation came during Academy Day, an informational session for high school students interested in enrolling at one of the nation’s service academies, at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 9920 E. 59th St.
WISH-TV

Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares delicious dish using Indiana grown produce

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you had a garden full of fresh produce and you could just go outside to gather produce to use in the meals for the day?. Well, a lot of people’s dream is actually the life of Jason Michael Thomas, owner of Urban Awareness Gardens – Indianapolis, who joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a bunch of beautiful produce to prepare a light and delicious dish using summer Squash (as pasta), fresh basil, tomatoes, okra and basil oil.
WISH-TV

I-70 EB deadly vehicle fire, all lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly vehicle fire has caused has caused all lanes on I-70 to be blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle is on fire from Post Road to 400 West, which is east of Cumberland from mile marker 90.7 to mile marker 95.7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

