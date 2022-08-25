INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday the state health department said WIC clients should be able to make purchases using their benefits again after a weekend system outage. Indiana’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefit system went offline Friday evening as part of a scheduled upgrade. WIC Director Laura Chavez told News 8 there was no way to make the upgrades without taking the system offline. She said the new system should look little different to users but will allow the health department to use data to better tailor individuals’ WIC benefits to their needs.

