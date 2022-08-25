ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci compares monkeypox outbreak to HIV epidemic, advises against making the same assumptions

By Joseph Choi
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xZU1_0hVMDMuO00

The White House’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci advised against making the same assumptions about the current monkeypox outbreak that were made during the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Fauci and H. Clifford Lane, deputy director for clinical research and special projects at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), published a piece in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday in which they reflected on the similarities between the monkeypox outbreak and the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which both men spent much of their careers studying.

The two researchers noted the obvious similarities, namely that most monkeypox cases have so far been detected among men who have sex with men. While the main mode of transmission for monkeypox is believed to be through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, they observed that some early data has suggested sexual transmission may play a role in the spread of the virus.

Public health officials have repeatedly stressed that while many monkeypox cases appear to have been transmitted during sexual encounters, the virus itself is not considered to be a sexually transmitted infection.

“Given how little we know about the epidemiologic characteristics of the current outbreak, it is prudent to heed an observation made during the first year of the HIV/AIDS pandemic: ‘… any assumption that it will remain restricted to a particular segment of our society is truly an assumption without a scientific basis,'” Fauci and Lane wrote.

To better understand the virus, the two infectious disease specialists called for further studies and surveys as well as continued surveillance of new cases. According to federal data, over 16,000 U.S. monkeypox cases have been confirmed so far.

In the piece, Lane and Fauci — who is stepping down from his positions in the White House and the NIAID in December — noted there are some characteristics of monkeypox that suggest recent changes that led to the current outbreak, but emphasized that the virus has been known of for decades, with readily available vaccines and treatments.

“Thus, the challenge to the public health and research communities during this time of emergency response is to ensure the efficient and equitable availability and distribution of existing countermeasures to those in need of them while at the same time conducting the rigorous studies needed to define what the clinical efficacy may be, understand any potential safety concerns, and guide proper utilization,” they wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stds#Washington Dc#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Hiv#General Health#The White House
DC News Now

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
REAL ESTATE
DC News Now

‘Surgery went well!’ | Commanders rookie Brian Robinson updates people after being shot during attempted robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Brian Robinson, a rookie running back with the Washington Commanders, said Monday he was doing alright after after someone shot him several times on Sunday. The Washington Commanders tweeted a statement about the armed robbery in which Robinson was hurt. Team officials were at the hospital where Robinson was being […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

99-bedroom orphanage up for auction in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
DC News Now

Police: Student wanted for carjacking, second student facing charges after bringing guns to Suitland High School

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two students were facing charges after they brought guns to Suitland High School on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said one student was a 16-year-old boy from Suitland who is charged as an adult. The other student was Christopher Harris, 18, of New […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
DC News Now

MPD: Teens suspected in shooting of NFL rookie

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Police said the two suspects who attempted to rob an NFL rookie are believed to be teenagers. According to Police Chief Robert Contee, Brian Robinson Jr., a rookie running back for the Commanders, was leaving a location on H Street NE Sunday around 5:30pm. That’s when two armed teenager approached him and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Arrest made after bystander hurt in shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday. Officers arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria for the shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. around 8:20 p.m. Investigators said the 38-year-old […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy