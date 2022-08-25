ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jefee
4d ago

dat 16 year old or dat 24 year old knows who did it ant nobody just gone shot yo house up for nothing kids get in trouble an run straight home like they innocent now da grandad or there uncle dead ant had nothing to do with it this just so sad

nomind
4d ago

the people living there know who is involved they need to grow a pair and speak up

WKYC

12 shot, 2 killed during weekend of violence in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Another violent weekend in Cleveland has left two people dead and 10 others injured as police scramble to find suspects. Detectives are currently investigating nine separate shootings that took place during a period beginning late Friday night and ending early Monday morning. Of the known incidents, two were homicides that took place within roughly an hour of each other.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Marshals hunting fugitive in Akron homicide

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post. Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga jail officer on leave, charged with felony

A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July. Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner Indicted on Theft Charges, Placed on Administrative Leave

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury last week, Mayor Brandon King informed the members of the suburb's city council Monday afternoon.  The one-sentence email from King said that Gardner was being placed on leave after King had himself reviewed the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas indictment documents. Those documents are scant on details, but a the court's website shows that a grand jury indicted Gardner on a host of charges related to theft in office, including: aggravated theft; telecommunications fraud; monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor; tampering with evidence; theft in office; grand theft; and passing bad checks. In comments to the media, both Gardner and his attorney, Kimberly Kendall Corral, expressed surprise at the indictment.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

